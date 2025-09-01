'Don't Visit If You Don't Have 100s Of Crores': Reddit User On Painful Darshan Experience At Lalbaugcha Raja

A person who came with family from Surat to Mumbai for Charan Darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi has shared his bitter experience and harassment faced at the pandal in a Reddit post.

"Today, my family and I travelled from Surat to Mumbai for Charan Darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja. What should have been a spiritual experience turned into a nightmare of mismanagement and inhumanity," the user wrote.

Amid the disorderly crowd, the younger sister was hurt on the head. The mother's kurti tore and she narrowly escaped suffering a deep injury after being aggressively pushed by the staff.

Further, the user claims his father fainted because of suffocation.

"Shockingly, neither the Mandal management nor the Mumbai Police bothered to help, provide water, or clear the crowd," the user added.

The user then criticised the double standards of the pandal organisers and their inability to manage the event properly despite collecting crores of donations.