'Do Not Give Up. Never': IAS Officer's Motivational Message To Students Who Didn't Clear UPSC

His post read, "I was at home in Gurgaon and got to know that result will come today. I checked the UPSC website every 15 minutes. Finally, the link came and I downloaded the pdf. My heart was pumping. I opened it, started scrolling, and the list started. I did not have the courage to do Ctrl + F. I scrolled through the entire list but could not find my name [sic]."

He said getting to know that he hadn't made it hit hard. The question on top of his mind was: "Why only me?"

Just then, his close friend, who had also checked the results, reached out. Yadav said his friend's words brought reassurance and comfort. His friend said, "Whatever happens, happens for good only. We can only give our 100%. There are two ways ahead - one, to be depressed and do nothing, other to immediately bounce back after a couple of days and do what all past selected candidates have done who faced rejections too [sic]."

"I chose the latter and immediately started working on my weak links. And also, had a good party that night :) When I connect the dots, it all makes sense now. I believed in myself, my process and pushed myself further that I crossed the cut off by a decent margin," Yadav said.

Yadav said everyone needs a friend or family during such circumstances in life to support them in all possible ways. He said his friend and he have continued to support each other.

He concluded the post with a message for students. "Do not give up. Never. Be proud that you have come this far. If you want to write an exam again then focus on overcoming your weakness, and if you are not writing then take a short break, plan out things and then take a call. Better things are waiting for you."