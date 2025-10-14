Diwali Festive Sale: This Chrome Shortcut Finds The Lowest Price On Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra And More
Buyhatke’s Chrome extension helps shoppers compare prices and find the best deals for products.
Diwali is just a few days away, and shoppers are racing against time to bag the best discounts across popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra among others. As deals are spread across multiple sites, it can be difficult to determine where to find the lowest price or the most attractive offer for a specific product.
The Buyhatke Chrome extension addresses this issue by providing real-time price comparisons, allowing users to see instantly where an item is cheapest.
In addition to monitoring price history, notifying customers about price reductions and automatically applying available coupons, the extension assists people in finding comparable products at cheaper prices, making online festive shopping more efficient and affordable.
ALSO READ
Diwali Offers On Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Prices On Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, BigBasket, Others Compared
Buyhatke Makes Shopping Easy
Buyhatke simplifies shopping for people by bringing together price tracking, comparison tools, discounts and spending information in one extension.
Monitor price trends: Buyhatke allows users to see a three-month history of prices for any item on popular e-commerce platforms. This enables consumers to know about pricing trends and patterns, and make purchases at the right time.
Compare prices across sites: Rather than searching manually across various platforms, consumers can compare prices instantly to determine the best deal. This makes the experience of shopping better and ensures that consumers only pay the best price.
Set price alerts: If a product’s current price is higher than expected, users can monitor it and receive notifications through email or push alerts when the price falls.
Use coupons automatically: The Auto Coupon feature applies the best available discount at checkout on platforms like Myntra, Ajio, Walmart, eBay and Target, saving users both time and money.
Find similar products: With the Lookalike tool, customers can discover similar products at lower prices, allowing them to get better value without having to spend hours looking.
Track your spending with Spend Lens: Spend Lens offers a comprehensive snapshot of expenses across various platforms. This provides users with clear information regarding their spending patterns and assists them in controlling their budget more effectively.
By providing the one-stop solution for price comparison, Buyhatke eliminates the need to manually dig through various platforms. Be it clothes on Myntra, gadgets on Amazon or fashion accessories on Flipkart, the extension helps users in identifying the best prices and deals fast and conveniently.