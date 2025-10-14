Diwali Festive Sale: This Chrome Shortcut Finds The Lowest Price On Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra And More

Diwali is just a few days away, and shoppers are racing against time to bag the best discounts across popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra among others. As deals are spread across multiple sites, it can be difficult to determine where to find the lowest price or the most attractive offer for a specific product.

The Buyhatke Chrome extension addresses this issue by providing real-time price comparisons, allowing users to see instantly where an item is cheapest.

In addition to monitoring price history, notifying customers about price reductions and automatically applying available coupons, the extension assists people in finding comparable products at cheaper prices, making online festive shopping more efficient and affordable.