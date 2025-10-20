Diwali 2025: Top Rangoli Designs To Stunning AI Images, Five Ideas You Must Try

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is one of the most cherished festivals for Hindus in India and abroad. The festival brings a spectacle of light, decorations and colourful celebration across states. During this festive occasion, people transform their homes into glowing havens as rows of diyas illuminate every corner.

Floors, too, come alive with colourful designs of rangoli. It represents intricate artworks crafted using items such as coloured powders, grains of rice, or flower petals. This ancient decorative tradition not only adds beauty to the occasion but also symbolises warmth, creativity and the welcoming of prosperity. In many states, it’s a part of the cultural practices to design rangolis to invite Goddess Lakshmi and good luck on Diwali.

Here are some rangoli ideas that you can explore this Diwali: