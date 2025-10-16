Diwali 2025: Is Diwali On Oct. 20 Or Oct. 21? Check Tithi, Muhurat And Full List Of Festive Days

With Diwali just round the corner, people across India are gearing up to celebrate the festival of lights. Streets and shops are shimmering with lanterns and diyas as families and communities prepare to celebrate one of the most cherished festivals.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a celebration of the victory of truth over evil. It is widely celebrated both in India and abroad.

Curiously, a lot of people are uncertain about the exact date of Diwali celebrations this year. Since the Amavasya Tithi spans two days as per the Hindu calendar, there is some confusion if Diwali falls on Oct. 20 or on Oct. 21.

Here’s a look at the right date for Diwali and auspicious timings.