Diwali 2025: Is Diwali On Oct. 20 Or Oct. 21? Check Tithi, Muhurat And Full List Of Festive Days
Diwali 2025 Date: Interestingly, many people are uncertain about the exact date of this year's Diwali celebrations.
With Diwali just round the corner, people across India are gearing up to celebrate the festival of lights. Streets and shops are shimmering with lanterns and diyas as families and communities prepare to celebrate one of the most cherished festivals.
Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a celebration of the victory of truth over evil. It is widely celebrated both in India and abroad.
Curiously, a lot of people are uncertain about the exact date of Diwali celebrations this year. Since the Amavasya Tithi spans two days as per the Hindu calendar, there is some confusion if Diwali falls on Oct. 20 or on Oct. 21.
Here’s a look at the right date for Diwali and auspicious timings.
When Is Diwali 2025?
As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali is observed on the Amavasya Tithi during the month of Kartik. This year, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:44 p.m. on Oct. 20 and ends at 5:54 p.m. on Oct. 21, as per Drik Panchang. So, Diwali will be celebrated on Oct. 20 across India, as per Drik Panchang.
However, a few states may celebrate Diwali on Oct. 21, as per regional calendars.
Lakshmi Puja 2025 Shubh Muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, the important timings of Diwali rituals include:
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 p.m. to 8:18 p.m.
Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 p.m. to 8:18 p.m.
Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 p.m. to 9:03 p.m.
Amavasya Tithi Begins - 3:44 p.m. on Oct. 20
Amavasya Tithi Ends - 5:54 p.m. on Oct. 21
Diwali 2025 Dates
Here are the important days for Diwali as per Drik Panchang:
Oct. 18: Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras, Dhanvantari Trayodashi, Yama Deepam
Oct. 19: Kali Chaudas, Hanuman Puja
Oct. 20: Narak Chaturdashi, Tamil Deepavali, Lakshmi Puja, Diwali, Kedar Gauri Vrat, Chopda Puja, Sharda Puja, Kali Puja
Oct. 21: Diwali Snan, Diwali Devpuja
Oct. 22: Govardhan Puja, Annakut, Bali Pratipada, Dyuta Krida, Gujarati New Year
Oct. 23: Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Yama Dwitiya, Chitragupta Puja
It is important to note that though Diwali will be celebrated on Oct. 20, the stock market holiday for BSE and NSE is scheduled for Oct. 21.
Banks in several parts of the country will remain closed on Oct. 20. Some states will also see bank closures on Oct. 21, 22 and 23 due to regional festivals, as per the RBI holiday calendar.