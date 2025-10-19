Diwali 2025 Date: Is Deepavali On Oct 20 Or Oct 21? Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat Timings In Your City
Diwali 2025 Correct Date: Interestingly, many people are still uncertain about the exact date and time of this year's Diwali celebrations.
Diwali 2025 Correct Date: The festival of lights, Diwali (also known as Deepavali or Deepawali), has dawned upon us, and people across the nation are gearing up to celebrate. Homes, streets, and shops across India are shimmering with lanterns and diyas as families and communities prepare to celebrate one of the most cherished festivals.
However, there is still confusion and uncertainty among many people about the exact date of Diwali celebrations this year. Since the Amavasya Tithi (New Moon phase) spans two days as per the Hindu calendar, beginning on October 20 and concluding on October 21, 2025, there is confusion over which day the main Lakshmi Puja should be held. WhatsApp groups and family chats are filled with contradicting notes around when exactly one should celebrate the festival.
Diwali is a celebration of the victory of truth over evil. It is widely celebrated both in India and abroad.
When Is Diwali 2025?
As per the Hindu lunar calendar and Drikpanchang, Diwali is observed on the Amavasya Tithi during the month of Kartik. This year, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:44 p.m. on Monday, October 20, and ends at 5:54 p.m. on Tuesday, October 21.
Since Diwali Puja is traditionally performed during the Pradosh Kaal (evening hours) and the Tithi is active during this time on the first day, the correct day to celebrate Diwali in most of India will be Monday, October 20, 2025.
A commonly cited Lakshmi Puja Muhurat for this auspicious evening is from 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM (for New Delhi/North India), which falls during the most auspicious Vrishabha Kaal (Sthir Lagna).
However, a few states may celebrate Diwali on October 21, as per regional calendars. In some Eastern regions like Kolkata and Odisha (Bhubaneshwar), the festival is celebrated on Tuesday, October 21, as the timings for Kali Puja (which coincides with Diwali in these regions) or the most favourable time for Lakshmi Puja are considered to fall later as per their regional calendars.
Diwali 2025 Dates
Here are the important days of Diwali 2025 as per Drik Panchang:
October 20: Narak Chaturdashi, Tamil Deepavali, Lakshmi Puja, Diwali, Kedar Gauri Vrat, Chopda Puja, Sharda Puja, Kali Puja
October 21: Diwali Snan, Diwali Devpuja
October 22: Govardhan Puja, Annakut, Bali Pratipada, Dyuta Krida, Gujarati New Year
October 23: Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Yama Dwitiya, Chitragupta Puja
Lakshmi Puja 2025 Shubh Muhurat In Mumbai
According to Drik Panchang, the important timings of Diwali rituals in Mumbai are:
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:41 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.
Pradosh Kaal: 6:12 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.
Vrishabha Kaal: 7:41 p.m. to 9:41 p.m.
Amavasya Tithi Begins - 3:44 p.m. on October 20
Amavasya Tithi Ends - 5:54 p.m. on October 21
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: City-Wise Timings
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat timing in New Delhi: 07:08 PM to 08:18 PM
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat timing in Bengaluru: 07:31 PM to 08:25 PM
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat timing in Chennai: 07:20 PM to 08:14 PM
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat timing in Hyderabad: 07:21 PM to 08:19 PM
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat timing in Pune: 07:38 PM to 08:37 PM
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat timing in Kolkata: 05:06 PM to 05:54 PM (Oct 21)
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat timing in Ahmedabad: 07:36 PM to 08:40 PM
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat timing in Jaipur: 07:17 PM to 08:25 PM
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat timing in Chandigarh: 07:06 PM to 08:19 PM
As per Drikpanchang, on Diwali, Lakshmi Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal, which starts after sunset and approximately lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes. Some sources propose that Mahanishita Kaal also to perform the Lakshmi Puja. For common people, Drikpanchang proposes Pradosh Kaal Muhurat.
Is This The First Time Confusion Has Occured Over Diwali Dates
In 2024 as well, the same confusion had occurred as Diwali was observed on two different dates, October 31 and November 1, due to the unique alignment of the lunar calendar.
According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is traditionally celebrated on the Amavasya (new moon) night of the Kartik month. Last year, Amavasya began on the evening of October 31 and extended until the evening of November 1. As a result, many people across India celebrated Diwali on October 31, while others observed it on November 1.