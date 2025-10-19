Diwali 2025 Date: Is Deepavali On Oct 20 Or Oct 21? Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat Timings In Your City

Diwali 2025 Correct Date: The festival of lights, Diwali (also known as Deepavali or Deepawali), has dawned upon us, and people across the nation are gearing up to celebrate. Homes, streets, and shops across India are shimmering with lanterns and diyas as families and communities prepare to celebrate one of the most cherished festivals.

However, there is still confusion and uncertainty among many people about the exact date of Diwali celebrations this year. Since the Amavasya Tithi (New Moon phase) spans two days as per the Hindu calendar, beginning on October 20 and concluding on October 21, 2025, there is confusion over which day the main Lakshmi Puja should be held. WhatsApp groups and family chats are filled with contradicting notes around when exactly one should celebrate the festival.

Diwali is a celebration of the victory of truth over evil. It is widely celebrated both in India and abroad.