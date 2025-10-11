Diwali 2025 Calendar: Dhanteras To Bhai Dooj — Check Full List Of Days, Significance And More

Diwali 2025 is set to be a grand week-long celebration filled with lights, joy and traditional values. The festivities begin with Dhanteras and continue till Bhai Dooj. In some states such as Bihar and Jharkhand, the celebration continues till Chhath Puja.

Diwali is an auspicious festival when people buy gold and silver, clean their homes and invite positive energy for wealth and prosperity. It is considered as a time of new beginnings, family gatherings and spiritual reflection.

The day is typically celebrated as a public holiday across India. People exchange sweets, create rangoli, do shopping for new clothes and household items and offer prayers to revered Hindu gods Laxmi and Ganesh.

The evening of Diwali is marked by prayers, diyas and sweets. This year, Diwali will begin with the celebration of Dhanteras on Oct. 18 and conclude with Bhai Dooj on Oct. 23.