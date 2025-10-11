Business NewsTrendingDiwali 2025 Calendar: Dhanteras To Bhai Dooj — Check Full List Of Days, Significance And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Diwali 2025 Calendar: Dhanteras To Bhai Dooj — Check Full List Of Days, Significance And More

This year, Diwali will begin with the celebration of Dhanteras on Oct. 18 and conclude with Bhai Dooj on Oct. 23.

11 Oct 2025, 11:47 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Diwali 2025 Dates
The evening of Diwali is marked by prayers, diyas and sweets. (Photo source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Diwali 2025 is set to be a grand week-long celebration filled with lights, joy and traditional values. The festivities begin with Dhanteras and continue till Bhai Dooj. In some states such as Bihar and Jharkhand, the celebration continues till Chhath Puja.

Diwali is an auspicious festival when people buy gold and silver, clean their homes and invite positive energy for wealth and prosperity. It is considered as a time of new beginnings, family gatherings and spiritual reflection.

The day is typically celebrated as a public holiday across India. People exchange sweets, create rangoli, do shopping for new clothes and household items and offer prayers to revered Hindu gods Laxmi and Ganesh.

The evening of Diwali is marked by prayers, diyas and sweets. This year, Diwali will begin with the celebration of Dhanteras on Oct. 18 and conclude with Bhai Dooj on Oct. 23.

ALSO READ

Diwali Shopping: How To Make The Most Of Your Credit Card Without Overspending
Opinion
Diwali Shopping: How To Make The Most Of Your Credit Card Without Overspending
Read More

Diwali 2025 Dates And Full List Of Days 

Dhanteras – Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Tithi: Trayodashi

Begins: 12:18 p.m. on Oct.18

Ends: 1:51 p.m. on Oct. 19

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali, during which people buy gold, silver and utensils to bring luck and wealth into their home.

Yama Deepam – Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025

Tithi: Chaturdashi

Begins: 1:51 p.m. on Oct. 19

Ends: 3:44 p.m. on Oct. 20

Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) – Monday, Oct. 20, 2025

Tithi: Chaturdashi

Begins: 1:51 p.m. on Oct. 19

Ends: 3:44 p.m. on Oct. 20

Choti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated a day before Diwali.

Diwali / Laxmi Puja – Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025

Tithi: Amavasya

Begins: 3:44 p.m. on Oct. 20

Ends: 5:54 p.m. on Oct. 21

On Diwali, devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi, seeking her blessings for wealth, prosperity, and happiness. Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil. It is believed that on this day, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after 14 years in exile.

Govardhan Puja – Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025

Tithi: Pratipada

Begins: 5:54 p.m. on Oct. 21

Ends: 8:16 p.m. on Oct. 22

Govardhan Puja honours Lord Krishna’s lifting of Govardhan Hill with his finger to protect the village of Vrindavan from Lord Indra's destructive rains.

Bhai Dooj – Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025

Tithi: Dwitiya

Begins: 8:16 p.m. on Oct. 22

Ends: 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 23

Like Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It is a prominent festival in states such as Uttar Pradesh.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT