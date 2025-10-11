Diwali 2025 Calendar: Dhanteras To Bhai Dooj — Check Full List Of Days, Significance And More
This year, Diwali will begin with the celebration of Dhanteras on Oct. 18 and conclude with Bhai Dooj on Oct. 23.
Diwali 2025 is set to be a grand week-long celebration filled with lights, joy and traditional values. The festivities begin with Dhanteras and continue till Bhai Dooj. In some states such as Bihar and Jharkhand, the celebration continues till Chhath Puja.
Diwali is an auspicious festival when people buy gold and silver, clean their homes and invite positive energy for wealth and prosperity. It is considered as a time of new beginnings, family gatherings and spiritual reflection.
The day is typically celebrated as a public holiday across India. People exchange sweets, create rangoli, do shopping for new clothes and household items and offer prayers to revered Hindu gods Laxmi and Ganesh.
The evening of Diwali is marked by prayers, diyas and sweets. This year, Diwali will begin with the celebration of Dhanteras on Oct. 18 and conclude with Bhai Dooj on Oct. 23.
Diwali 2025 Dates And Full List Of Days
Dhanteras – Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
Tithi: Trayodashi
Begins: 12:18 p.m. on Oct.18
Ends: 1:51 p.m. on Oct. 19
Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali, during which people buy gold, silver and utensils to bring luck and wealth into their home.
Yama Deepam – Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025
Tithi: Chaturdashi
Begins: 1:51 p.m. on Oct. 19
Ends: 3:44 p.m. on Oct. 20
Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) – Monday, Oct. 20, 2025
Tithi: Chaturdashi
Begins: 1:51 p.m. on Oct. 19
Ends: 3:44 p.m. on Oct. 20
Choti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated a day before Diwali.
Diwali / Laxmi Puja – Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025
Tithi: Amavasya
Begins: 3:44 p.m. on Oct. 20
Ends: 5:54 p.m. on Oct. 21
On Diwali, devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi, seeking her blessings for wealth, prosperity, and happiness. Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil. It is believed that on this day, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after 14 years in exile.
Govardhan Puja – Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025
Tithi: Pratipada
Begins: 5:54 p.m. on Oct. 21
Ends: 8:16 p.m. on Oct. 22
Govardhan Puja honours Lord Krishna’s lifting of Govardhan Hill with his finger to protect the village of Vrindavan from Lord Indra's destructive rains.
Bhai Dooj – Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025
Tithi: Dwitiya
Begins: 8:16 p.m. on Oct. 22
Ends: 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 23
Like Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It is a prominent festival in states such as Uttar Pradesh.