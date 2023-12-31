Disney+ Hotstar New Web Series And Movies Releasing In January 2024; Details Here
From Karmma Calling to The Legend of Hanuman, here's what you can watch on this OTT platform in the upcoming month.
Disney+ Hotstar New Releases: Walt Disney's streaming service in India is going to release a bunch of new shows and movies on the platform in January.
The list includes new Hotstar Specials series 'Karmma Calling' featuring Raveena Tandon, season three of 'The Legend of Hanuman', Marvel Studios' new superhero series 'Echo' and more.
New Web Series And Movies On Disney+ Hotstar In January 2024
Echo
'Echo' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 10. All the five episodes of the series will release on streamer simultaneously, making it the first MCU show to premiere under a binge model.
The show, fronted by Alaqua Cox, will be available to subscribers in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, according to a press release.
The series will focus on the deaf superhero character of Echo, who was introduced in 'Hawkeye', the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-led show that came out in November 2021.
Played by Cox, Echo aka Maya Lopez is a hearing-impaired Native American woman with the ability to perfectly replicate another person's fighting style.
The show will also star Zahn McClarnon, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs and Cody Lightning with Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Wilson Fisk.
Perilloor Premiere League
This is a political satire and comedy web series around the life of a female who follows her crush to the Perilloor village but finds herself trapped with the natives to fight the panchayat elections.
Release Date: January 5
The Legend of Hanuman Season3
The animated show is billed as the story of a superhero, the protector and the ultimate guardian. It is narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar.
The series follows Hanuman’s journey of self discovery, the story of a humble vaanara who forgot about his divinity, and how the people around him helped him discover the god within him.
'The Legend of Hanuman' is created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang and Charuvi Agrawal and directed by Kang and Navin John. It is produced by Graphic India.
Release Date: January 12.
Karmma Calling
The show which will debut on the streamer's platform on January 26 is based on the popular American series 'Revenge', which aired from 2011-2015 and was produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.
It is adapted and directed by Ruchi Narain of 'Guilty' fame. Set in the world of glitz and glamour, filled with deceit and betrayal, 'Karmma Calling' will feature Tandon as Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of the Alibaug society.
Tandon, who made her series debut with the 2021 show 'Aranyak', said she has not played a character like Indrani Kothari in a long time.
The other shows and movies releasing on the platform are:
Ishura - January 3
A Shop For Killeres - January 17
It Was Always Me - January 17
A Real Bug's Life - January 24
(With PTI inputs)