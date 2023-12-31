Disney+ Hotstar New Web Series And Movies Releasing In January 2024; Details Here

'Echo' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 10. All the five episodes of the series will release on streamer simultaneously, making it the first MCU show to premiere under a binge model.

The show, fronted by Alaqua Cox, will be available to subscribers in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, according to a press release.

The series will focus on the deaf superhero character of Echo, who was introduced in 'Hawkeye', the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-led show that came out in November 2021.

Played by Cox, Echo aka Maya Lopez is a hearing-impaired Native American woman with the ability to perfectly replicate another person's fighting style.

The show will also star Zahn McClarnon, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs and Cody Lightning with Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Wilson Fisk.