Disha Patani's Father: All About Retired DSP Jagdish Singh Patani

The two men accused in a firing incident outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s Bareilly house were gunned down in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sept. 12. Two men on a motorcycle opened fire outside the house. The incident was captured on CCTV. Later, a social media post (now deleted) claimed responsibility. It was allegedly linked to gangster Goldy Brar.

Meanwhile, Patani’s family continues to remain under police protection after the Sept. 12 incident. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the family of complete safety and state support, Disha Patani’s father, Jagdish Singh Patani, said.