Disha Patani's Father: All About Retired DSP Jagdish Singh Patani
Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Singh Patani, is a retired deputy superintendent of police from the Uttar Pradesh Police. His final posting was in Bareilly, where he continues to reside.
The two men accused in a firing incident outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s Bareilly house were gunned down in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday.
The incident took place in the early hours of Sept. 12. Two men on a motorcycle opened fire outside the house. The incident was captured on CCTV. Later, a social media post (now deleted) claimed responsibility. It was allegedly linked to gangster Goldy Brar.
Meanwhile, Patani’s family continues to remain under police protection after the Sept. 12 incident. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the family of complete safety and state support, Disha Patani’s father, Jagdish Singh Patani, said.
Who Is Jagdish Singh Patani?
Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Singh Patani, is a retired deputy superintendent of police from the Uttar Pradesh Police. His final posting was in Bareilly, where he continues to reside.
Post-retirement, he identifies himself as a social worker and manages a farm focused on animal husbandry, which includes buffaloes, cows and other animals.
The firing incident was initially linked to alleged comments by Khushboo Patani about Hindu saints Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. However, Jagdish Patani had then labelled the reports misleading. Speaking to NDTV, Jagdish Patani had said that he and his family members are ‘sanatinis’ and respect saints.
He also called the reports a conspiracy to defame the family. In his Instagram videos, Singh appears to be connected with nature. He has posted some videos with Khushboo discussing the benefits of staying close to nature.