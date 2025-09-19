Disha Patani House Firing: Two More Held By Delhi Police

The police nabbed two juveniles and took them into custody on Friday in relation to the shooting at Disha Patani's Bareilly residence, NDTV reported.

Before this, on Sept. 17, two active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang involved in the shooting were shot dead in an encounter near Tronica City in Ghaziabad. The deceased were identified as Ravindra (24) and Arun (27)

The encounter was carried out in a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh STF and Haryana STF.

Four personnel from the joint party were injured during the shootout. Among them were two Delhi Police Crime Branch personnel, Sub-inspector Rohit and Head Constable Kailash and two others were UP STF officials, Ankur and Jai, PTI reported.

"The duo had a direct role in the Bareilly firing case, which had sparked security concerns around high-profile personalities. The incident was suspected to be an intimidation tactic linked to extortion," PTI reported citing an officer of Delhi Police Special Cell.