Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Say India Lost Fighter Jets In Pak Conflict? Here's The Truth

Officials have warned that AI-generated videos are increasingly being used to spread propaganda and create panic. Citizens are urged to verify content before sharing it online.

This development comes on the back of scams where fraudsters have begun using deepfakes of public servants to dupe people into making investments on shady sites.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information had, in December 2024, invited proposals from entities for the development of technology tools to create a trusted AI ecosystem, including the detection of deepfakes, as per information published on Meity's website.

As part of IndiaAI mission, the Safe and Trusted AI pillar envisages the development of indigenous tools and frameworks and self-assessment checklists for innovators, among others, to put in place adequate guardrails to advance the responsible adoption of AI.

Meanwhile, Trump also commented over the use of artificial intelligence, while being asked by reporters this week about a viral video that maps his journey from childhood to return to the White House in 2025.

I saw something as I was growing up from the time I was a baby till now. I said, 'Who did that?' It was AI-generated. So it's a little bit scary, to be honest with you.”

(With PTI inputs)