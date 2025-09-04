Business NewsTrendingFact Check: Did Donald Trump Say India Lost Fighter Jets In Pak Conflict? Here's The Truth
ADVERTISEMENT

Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Say India Lost Fighter Jets In Pak Conflict? Here's The Truth

A deepfake video is being circulated online, showing Trump falsely claiming that India lost fighter jets in the Pakistan conflict, the PIB's fact check unit clarified.

04 Sep 2025, 06:01 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PIB's fact check unit, in a post on X, confirmed that the video has been digitally altered to mislead viewers. (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
PIB's fact check unit, in a post on X, confirmed that the video has been digitally altered to mislead viewers. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Press Information Bureau's fact checking wing on Thursday scrapped the veracity of a deepfake video of US President Donald Trump circulating online, showing him making remarks on the India-Pakistan conflict. The video falsely claims that Trump said India lost fighter jets to Pakistan.

The PIB unit, in a post on X, confirmed that the video is a scam and has been digitally altered to mislead viewers.

"A deep fake video is being circulated online, falsely portraying the US President @realDonaldTrump as making statements on the India–Pakistan conflict, including false claims about India losing fighter jets," it said in a post on X.

Officials have warned that AI-generated videos are increasingly being used to spread propaganda and create panic. Citizens are urged to verify content before sharing it online.

This development comes on the back of scams where fraudsters have begun using deepfakes of public servants to dupe people into making investments on shady sites.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information had, in December 2024, invited proposals from entities for the development of technology tools to create a trusted AI ecosystem, including the detection of deepfakes, as per information published on Meity's website.

As part of IndiaAI mission, the Safe and Trusted AI pillar envisages the development of indigenous tools and frameworks and self-assessment checklists for innovators, among others, to put in place adequate guardrails to advance the responsible adoption of AI.

Meanwhile, Trump also commented over the use of artificial intelligence, while being asked by reporters this week about a viral video that maps his journey from childhood to return to the White House in 2025.

I saw something as I was growing up from the time I was a baby till now. I said, 'Who did that?' It was AI-generated. So it's a little bit scary, to be honest with you.”

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ

Deepfake Fraud: How 'Go Invest' Tried To Scam People Through Impersonation Of PM Modi, Sundar Pichai
Opinion
Deepfake Fraud: How 'Go Invest' Tried To Scam People Through Impersonation Of PM Modi, Sundar Pichai
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT