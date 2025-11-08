Did A Tiger Attack A Guard At Brahmapuri Forest Guest House? Here's The Truth

The Chandrapur Forest Administration in a statement also said, "A video of a tiger attacking and killing a man at a rest house in Brahmapuri Forest Division on 31.10.2025 at 18.42 is being widely shared in social media. It is hereby clarified that no such incident has taken place in Brahmapuri Forest Division of Chandrapur Circle."

"Certain anti-social elements are attempting to create unrest among the public by taking advantage of the recent increase in man-animal conflict cases in the Brahmapuri Forest Division. The Forest Department appeals to the public not to believe such videos, which are Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated," the statement added.

The department said that they have taken serious cognisance of the matter, and stringent legal action will be taken against those responsible for creating and circulating this fake video on social media.

The Forest Department has appealed to the public not to believe such fake videos and to bring any such instances to the notice of the forest or police department immediately.