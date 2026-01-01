Dhurandhar Vs Pathaan: Akshaye Khanna-Starrer Topples SRK's Blockbuster In This Key Market

Dhurandar's box office collections for the North American region have crossed Rs 157.5 crore or $17.50 million by the end of the fourth Tuesday, toppling Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan as the highest grossing Bollywood film.

Pathaan's collection within the same time period stood at 157.41 crore or $17.49 million, according to data shared by Sacnilk.

However, among Indian films, it still holds the position of the third highest grosser after Kalki 2898 AD ($18.50+ million) and Baahubali 2 ($20+ million).

In an interview with CNN-News18, Parnab Kapadia, the film's distributor, revealed that it suffered a financial loss of at least $10 million on account of the film’s ban in Gulf countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, along with Pakistan.

These countries have been fruitful markets for Indian and Bollywood films in the recent years.

Inspired by true events, Dhurandhar explores the themes of crime, patriotism, espionage and betrayal in the underworld in the Lyari neighbourhood of Karachi in Pakistan.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, besides Sara Arjun, in pivotal roles. Dhurandhar is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The film is the first in a two-part series. Dhurandhar 2, which is in the post-production stage, will be released on March 19, 2026 (Eid release), as per reports.

According to trade analyst and popular film critic Taran Adarsh, Dhurandhar 2, will release simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on March 19, 2026, unlike Part 1's Hindi-only rollout.

The spy-thriller sequel will have Ranveer reprising his role as undercover agent Hamza. The movie is set to clash with Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'.