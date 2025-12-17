Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Film Enters Rs 400 Cr Club In Under 2 Weeks

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has stormed past the Rs 400 crore mark in earnings in less than two weeks of its release. On day 12 (second Tuesday), on Dec. 16, Ranveer Singh starrer earned an estimated Rs 30 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This takes the movie’s net box office collection in India to Rs 411 crore.

Dhurandhar earned Rs 100 crore within just three days of its release and entered the Rs 200 crore club at the end of week 1. With its ongoing strong momentum, the movie is likely to challenge Vickey Kaushal’s Chhaava, which released earlier this year. Chhaava earned Rs 600 crore net at the domestic box office.

Dhurandha has already surpassed the India net collection record of Aamir Khan’s 2016 movie, Dangal. While Dangal earned Rs 2,000 crore worldwide, its India collection stands at Rs 387 crore, according to Sacnilk. In a couple more days, Dhurandhar will likely cross the earnings of Baahubali, which collected Rs 421 crore net in India.