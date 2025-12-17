Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Film Enters Rs 400 Cr Club In Under 2 Weeks
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has stormed past the Rs 400 crore mark in earnings in less than two weeks of its release. On day 12 (second Tuesday), on Dec. 16, Ranveer Singh starrer earned an estimated Rs 30 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This takes the movie’s net box office collection in India to Rs 411 crore.
Dhurandhar earned Rs 100 crore within just three days of its release and entered the Rs 200 crore club at the end of week 1. With its ongoing strong momentum, the movie is likely to challenge Vickey Kaushal’s Chhaava, which released earlier this year. Chhaava earned Rs 600 crore net at the domestic box office.
Dhurandha has already surpassed the India net collection record of Aamir Khan’s 2016 movie, Dangal. While Dangal earned Rs 2,000 crore worldwide, its India collection stands at Rs 387 crore, according to Sacnilk. In a couple more days, Dhurandhar will likely cross the earnings of Baahubali, which collected Rs 421 crore net in India.
Dhurandhar India Net Collections:
Week 1: Rs 207 crore
Second Friday: Rs 32.5 crore
Second Saturday: Rs 53 crore
Second Sunday: Rs 58 crore
Second Monday: Rs 30.5 crore
Second Tuesday: Rs 30 crore
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh praised the box office numbers of the Ranveer Singh starrer in a post on X on Monday.
"The film has posted phenomenal numbers on its *second Monday* [Day 11] – a day that traditionally witnesses a noticeable dip... In fact, Day 11 [₹ 31.80 cr] is HIGHER than Day 1 [₹ 28.60 cr] – that says it all," Adarsh wrote.
'DHURANDHAR': THE VICTORY MARCH CONTINUES â AHEAD OF 'PUSHPA 2', 'STREE 2', 'CHHAAVA' ON *SECOND MONDAY*... #Dhurandhar is on a record-smashing rampage, rewriting the boxoffice rulebook.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2025
About Dhurandhar:
Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The movie focuses on the themes of crime, patriotism, espionage and betrayal in gang wars in the Pakistani town of Lyari. The movie is inspired by true events and is set to come up with a second part, scheduled for release in March 2026.
The film’s powerful cast has added to the hype. Ranveer Singh plays the lead role of an Indian spy who infiltrates networks of “gangsters and terrorists” in Pakistan. Besides Singh, other leads include Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Young actor Sara Arjun is also playing a key role.
Dhurandhar opened at Rs 28 crore, marking the biggest opening of Ranveer Singh’s career. It has surpassed the Rs 24 crore opening day collection of Padmaavat and Simmba, which earned Rs 20.72 crore on the first day.