Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Beats Pushpa 2 To Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film
Released on December 5, the film features Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.
Director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues its blockbuster run into the fifth week, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film by surpassing Pushpa 2. With earnings of over Rs 831 crore, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has dethroned Allu Arjun’s film, becoming India’s top-grossing Hindi movie, Jio Studios announced on Wednesday.
“Thank you, India. You have crowned a new No. 1. Dhurandhar is now India’s biggest Hindi film ever,” said Jio Studios, film’s distributor, posted on X.
The action-packed thriller, produced by B62 Studios, was also praised by film critic Taran Adarsh, for its unprecedented milestone. Adarsh posted on X that Dhurandhar has crossed Pushpa 2’s collections in the Hindi market, thus setting a new record.
"This is the biggest moment in the history of Hindi film business. Dhurandhar has finally overtaken the lifetime business of Pushpa2 (Hindi), emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time on its fifth Tuesday [Day 33]. The throne has a new Emperor – Dhurandhar," he said.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Worldwide
According to the post shared by JioStudios, Dhurandhar’s Hindi net collections stand at Rs 831.40 crore following day 33 (Tuesday). As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2’s Hindi net collections stand at Rs 812.14 crore.
The worldwide collections of Dhurandhar stand at over Rs 1,270 crore. In comparison, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 earned Rs 1,742.1 crore worldwide.
In the process, Dhurandhar has rewritten the record books, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film ever in a single language. Apart from Pushpa 2, earlier benchmarks were set by Chhaava with Rs 601 crore and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan at Rs 586 crore. A handful of other titles, including Street 2, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Animal and Baahubali 2, have also crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in the Hindi market.
Ranveer Singh headlines Dhurandhar as Hamza, a covert Indian agent navigating the underworld and terror cells operating out of Karachi. The spy thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar and boasts a strong supporting cast featuring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan. The makers have also announced the second part of the film, which is set to release in theatres on March 19.