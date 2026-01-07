Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Beats Pushpa 2 To Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

According to the post shared by JioStudios, Dhurandhar’s Hindi net collections stand at Rs 831.40 crore following day 33 (Tuesday). As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2’s Hindi net collections stand at Rs 812.14 crore.

The worldwide collections of Dhurandhar stand at over Rs 1,270 crore. In comparison, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 earned Rs 1,742.1 crore worldwide.

In the process, Dhurandhar has rewritten the record books, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film ever in a single language. Apart from Pushpa 2, earlier benchmarks were set by Chhaava with Rs 601 crore and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan at Rs 586 crore. A handful of other titles, including Street 2, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Animal and Baahubali 2, have also crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in the Hindi market.

Ranveer Singh headlines Dhurandhar as Hamza, a covert Indian agent navigating the underworld and terror cells operating out of Karachi. The spy thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar and boasts a strong supporting cast featuring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan. The makers have also announced the second part of the film, which is set to release in theatres on March 19.