Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Film Set To Challenge Dangal, Baahubali

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has continued its strong run at the box office, earning an estimated Rs 379.75 crore in India in its first 11 days. The film, which released on Dec. 5, has become Ranveer Singh’s biggest opener.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 29 crore on the second Monday, a nearly 50% drop from Rs 58 crore the previous day. The decline was likely due to typical weekday trends, but the film remains on track to join the Rs 400 crore club likely before the end of its second week.

Early estimates for Day 12 suggest the film is set to earn around Rs 70 lakh on the second Tuesday, Sacnilk reported. Overall, Dhurandhar has delivered one of the most successful performances of the year. With its success, Dhurandhar has joined the league of some of the all-time successful movies of India, including Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, KGF, RRR, Kalki and Dangal, among others.

In India, Dhurandhar currently stands behind over a dozen other films, both domestic and international, in terms of total box office collections. However, with its strong ongoing momentum, the movie has the potential to enter the top 10 list. This is particularly significant, considering that the end credit scenes of the movie hinted at the release of a second part, scheduled for March 19, 2026.

At present, Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2’ (2024) remains the biggest Indian blockbuster with Rs 1,742 crore worldwide collection, including Rs 1,234 crore in India net and Rs 1,471 crore India gross. Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’, which released earlier this year, also maintains 8th position with over Rs 600 crore net collection and Rs 717 crore gross collections in India.