Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer, Akshaye Starrer Set To Enter Rs 200-Crore Club In First Week

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is set to enter the Rs 200-crore club in its first week with its spectacular performance at the box office. The spy thriller, released on Dec. 5, garnered Rs 188.60 crore net at the domestic box office in its first six days, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The movie will hit the "DOUBLE CENTURY" mark on its seventh day on Dec. 11, Adarsh said, adding "a feat that speaks volumes about its powerful content and extraordinary acceptance."

On Day 6, the film garnered Rs 58 crore at the global box office, taking the total overseas collection to Rs 274.25 crore, as per the Sacnilk data

Taran Adarsh also highlighted the movie’s remarkable collections at the box office on weekdays.

“NUMBERS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS... #Dhurandhar is a BOXOFFICE MONSTER... Just look at the day-wise trends – especially the weekdays... Monday, Tuesday and now Wednesday – the trends clearly point towards a Blockbuster run,” he posted on X.