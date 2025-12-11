Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer, Akshaye Starrer Set To Enter Rs 200-Crore Club In First Week
Dhurandhar box office report: On Day 6, the film garnered Rs 58 crore at the global box office, taking the total overseas collection to Rs 274.25 crore, as per the Sacnilk data.
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is set to enter the Rs 200-crore club in its first week with its spectacular performance at the box office. The spy thriller, released on Dec. 5, garnered Rs 188.60 crore net at the domestic box office in its first six days, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
The movie will hit the "DOUBLE CENTURY" mark on its seventh day on Dec. 11, Adarsh said, adding "a feat that speaks volumes about its powerful content and extraordinary acceptance."
Taran Adarsh also highlighted the movie’s remarkable collections at the box office on weekdays.
“NUMBERS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS... #Dhurandhar is a BOXOFFICE MONSTER... Just look at the day-wise trends – especially the weekdays... Monday, Tuesday and now Wednesday – the trends clearly point towards a Blockbuster run,” he posted on X.
The movie is also set to become the third-highest grosser in Ranveer Singh’s career, following Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 crore) and Simmba (Rs 240.3 crore). It is on track to surpass the Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra starrer, Bajirao Mastani (Rs 184.3 crore).
Day-Wise Dhurandhar Box Office Collection
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar marked a spectacular box office debut, earning Rs 28.60 crore on Friday. The momentum continued over the weekend, with collections rising to Rs 33.10 crore on Saturday and Rs 44.80 crore on Sunday.
Day four brought the usual Monday slowdown, but the spy drama surpassed expectations by earning Rs 24.30 crore. On Tuesday, collections climbed to Rs 28.60 crore, and by Wednesday, the film sustained the momentum with Rs 29.20 crore at the domestic box office.
This Friday marks the arrival of Kapil Sharma’s new comedy, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. However, with no major releases this week, Dhurandhar is expected to continue its strong run at the box office. The film is expected to see some competition next week from James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is scheduled to hit theatres on Dec. 19.
The festive season will bring more contenders, including Sriram Raghavan’s period military drama Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda and the late Dharmendra and the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri from Sameer Vidhwan, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.
Co-produced by Dhar and Jio Studios, Dhurandhar features a star-studded cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.