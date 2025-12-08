Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India, Rs 140 Crore Worldwide
Dhurandhar box office day 3: The movie went on to earn Rs 43 crore nett at the box office on Sunday, according to the trade tracking website Sacnilk.
After emerging as Ranveer Singh’s biggest opener, Dhurandhar, has stormed past the Rs 100-crore mark within just three days of release. The film continued its strong run through the opening weekend, recording a net total of Rs 104 crore in the India market, industry tracker Sacnilk reported on Monday.
The film earned over Rs 28 crore on Friday, while the domestic box office collection increased to Rs 32 crore on Saturday. Sunday marked the biggest leap, with the film raking in Rs 43 crore across all languages. The weekend also gave an additional boost to the film’s momentum. Overall, Dhurandhar has mopped up over Rs 103 crore in India so far, and Rs 144.6 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Day Wise
Day 1 (Friday): Rs 28 crore
Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 32 crore
Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 43 crore
Total collection in India: Rs 103 crore
About 'Dhurandhar'
Inspired by true events, Dhurandhar is about crime, patriotism, espionage and betrayal in the underworld.
The film’s powerful cast has whipped up interest among audiences. Besides Singh, other leads include Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Young actor Sara Arjun also plays a key role in the film.
Akshaye Khanna's intense entry clip also went viral on social media on Saturday evening. Fans have been calling it "aura farming," an informal slang used to describe "effortless coolness."
The film is now Singh's biggest opener ever, beating Padmaavat (Rs 24 crore) and Simmba (Rs 20.72 crore).
Critics, including Taran Adarsh, have hailed Dhurandhar as one of 2025’s best films. In a post on X, Adarsh called it “power-packed, gripping, a massive action spectacle,” praising the cast for their strong performances.
Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.