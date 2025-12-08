Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India, Rs 140 Crore Worldwide

After emerging as Ranveer Singh’s biggest opener, Dhurandhar, has stormed past the Rs 100-crore mark within just three days of release. The film continued its strong run through the opening weekend, recording a net total of Rs 104 crore in the India market, industry tracker Sacnilk reported on Monday.

The film earned over Rs 28 crore on Friday, while the domestic box office collection increased to Rs 32 crore on Saturday. Sunday marked the biggest leap, with the film raking in Rs 43 crore across all languages. The weekend also gave an additional boost to the film’s momentum. Overall, Dhurandhar has mopped up over Rs 103 crore in India so far, and Rs 144.6 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.