Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Aditya Dhar's Action-Thriller Storms Past Rs 350 Crore On Day 11
With collections surpassing Rs 350 crore by the second week, the Ranveer Singh starrer has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2025.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection, Day 10: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continued its winning streak at the box office, crossing Rs 350 crore in earnings at the end of its second week of release. The film earned an estimated Rs 292.75 crore net in India within its first nine days. On the second Sunday alone, it is estimated to have collected nearly Rs 60 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Overall, the film’s India collection has crossed Rs 352 crore so far. Dhurandhar opened on a solid note with Rs 28 crore on its first Friday and showed impressive growth over the opening weekend. It entered the Rs 100-crore club within just three days of release and went on to cross the Rs 200-crore mark by the end of its first week.
With collections surpassing Rs 350 crore by the second week, the film has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2025.
Dhurandar Box Office Collection: Day 11
As per Sacnilk data available till 11:00 a.m., Dhurandhar has earned around 1.43 crore in India on its eleventh day for all languages.
The momentum is expected to pick up during the evening shows.
Positive word of mouth has helped boost audience footfall for the film. Despite its nearly 3.5-hour runtime, the multi-starrer, which packs in powerful performances and thrilling action sequences, is pulling in the crowds.
The movie has also become Ranveer Singh’s biggest opener to date, surpassing Padmaavat (Rs 24 crore) and Simmba (Rs 20.72 crore) at the box office.
Dhurandar Box Office Collection: Key Numbers
Opening Day: Rs 28 crore
First Sunday: Rs 43 crore
First three days: Rs 103 crore
Week 1: Rs 207 crore
Day 9: Nearly Rs 300 crore
Day 10: Rs 351 crore
Day 11 (Early trends): Rs 353.18 crore
About Dhurandhar
Inspired by true events, Dhurandhar explores the themes of crime, patriotism, espionage and betrayal in the underworld in the Lyari neighbourhood of Karachi in Pakistan. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, besides Sara Arjun, in pivotal roles. Dhurandhar is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.