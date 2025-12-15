Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Aditya Dhar's Action-Thriller Storms Past Rs 350 Crore On Day 11

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection, Day 10: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continued its winning streak at the box office, crossing Rs 350 crore in earnings at the end of its second week of release. The film earned an estimated Rs 292.75 crore net in India within its first nine days. On the second Sunday alone, it is estimated to have collected nearly Rs 60 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Overall, the film’s India collection has crossed Rs 352 crore so far. Dhurandhar opened on a solid note with Rs 28 crore on its first Friday and showed impressive growth over the opening weekend. It entered the Rs 100-crore club within just three days of release and went on to cross the Rs 200-crore mark by the end of its first week.

With collections surpassing Rs 350 crore by the second week, the film has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2025.