⁠Dhanteras 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings, Tithi, And More

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the start of Diwali celebrations. This auspicious day is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, where devotees seek blessings for prosperity and good fortune. Homes shine with the warm glow of diyas, colourful lamps, and festive decorations, creating an atmosphere of joy and positivity.

The day is also celebrated as Dhanwantari Trayodashi, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanwantari, the God of Ayurveda.

Here's a look at Dhanteras 2025 date, timings, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance.