Dhanteras 2025 Muhurat: City-Wise Shubh Timings, Rahu Kaal, Yamaganda And Gulika For Gold And Silver Shopping

According to Drik Panchang, the Dhanteras 2025 shubh muhurat and Rahu Kaal timings differ by city, helping buyers choose the most auspicious time for festive gold and silver purchases.

18 Oct 2025, 10:34 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Drik Panchang provides city-wise Dhanteras 2025 muhurat and Rahu Kaal timings, guiding when to buy gold and silver and when to avoid shopping or puja hours. (Photo: Unsplash)
Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, marks the first day of Diwali and is seen as an auspicious occasion to buy gold, silver, and utensils. The day is believed to attract prosperity, as purchases made during Dhanteras are thought to invite Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, into homes.

Across India, people rely on trusted almanacs like Drik Panchang to check shubh muhurats and avoid inauspicious periods such as Rahu Kaal, Yamaganda, and Gulika before starting any purchase or ritual. These timings are widely followed for performing puja and buying gold or silver.

In Hindu astrology, Rahu Kaal and Yamaganda are considered unsuitable for new beginnings or purchases, while Gulika Kaal is neutral. The evening muhurats listed by Drik Panchang are viewed as the most favourable periods for buying gold and silver or conducting Dhanteras puja.

Jewellers across major cities see higher sales during these hours as buyers prefer to make purchases during auspicious windows. Timings can differ slightly between regions, so individuals are advised to cross-check their local Drik Panchang or temple calendar before shopping or performing puja.

Drik Panchang is among the most widely used Hindu almanacs in India and abroad. It provides detailed daily, monthly, and annual panchang data, including tithi, nakshatra, planetary alignments, and auspicious timings. The platform combines traditional Hindu astrology with modern astronomical accuracy to calculate localised timings for each city. Millions rely on Drik Panchang for identifying muhurats during festivals, weddings, and religious observances.

City-Wise Dhantrayodashi Muhurat

In Delhi-NCR — covering Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon — the evening muhurat for Dhanteras puja and shopping runs from around 7:15 PM to 8:20 PM. Kolkata’s auspicious time starts earlier, between 6:41 PM and 7:38 PM. In southern cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, the preferred period for buying gold or silver falls between 7:28 PM and 8:20 PM.

In the west, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad share similar windows between 7:39 PM and 8:41 PM. Jaipur and Chandigarh mark their puja hours around 7:15 PM to 8:25 PM, while Bengaluru follows a comparable slot from 7:39 PM to 8:25 PM.

Rahu Kaal, Yamaganda, and Gulika

Most Indian cities begin their day with Gulika Kaal between 6:20 AM and 8:10 AM, followed by Rahu Kaal around 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and Yamaganda during early afternoon hours. Devotees and shoppers are advised to avoid these periods when performing rituals or making major purchases, as they are viewed as unfavourable according to Hindu astrology.

