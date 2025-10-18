Dhanteras 2025 Muhurat: City-Wise Shubh Timings, Rahu Kaal, Yamaganda And Gulika For Gold And Silver Shopping

Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, marks the first day of Diwali and is seen as an auspicious occasion to buy gold, silver, and utensils. The day is believed to attract prosperity, as purchases made during Dhanteras are thought to invite Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, into homes.

Across India, people rely on trusted almanacs like Drik Panchang to check shubh muhurats and avoid inauspicious periods such as Rahu Kaal, Yamaganda, and Gulika before starting any purchase or ritual. These timings are widely followed for performing puja and buying gold or silver.

In Hindu astrology, Rahu Kaal and Yamaganda are considered unsuitable for new beginnings or purchases, while Gulika Kaal is neutral. The evening muhurats listed by Drik Panchang are viewed as the most favourable periods for buying gold and silver or conducting Dhanteras puja.