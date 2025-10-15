Dhanteras 2025 Date: Is Dhanteras On Oct. 18 Or 19? Check Tithi, Shubh Muhurat And More
Dhanteras 2025 will be celebrated on Oct. 18, with devotees performing Lakshmi-Kubera puja and decorating their homes to attract prosperity and good fortune.
Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the start of Diwali celebrations. This auspicious day is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, where devotees seek blessings for prosperity and good fortune. Homes shine with the warm glow of diyas, colourful lamps and festive decorations, creating an atmosphere of joy and positivity.
The day is also celebrated as Dhanwantari Trayodashi, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanwantari, the God of Ayurveda. Here's a look at Dhanteras 2025 date, timings, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and significance.
Dhanteras 2025: Date And Muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 18.
Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 7:16 a.m. to 8:20 p.m.
Pradosh Kaal: 5:48 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.
Vrishabha Kaal: 7:16 p.m. to 9:11 p.m.
Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 12:18 p.m. on Oct. 18
Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 1:51 p.m. on Oct. 19
Dhantrayodashi 2025 Muhurat In Various Cities
Pune: 7:46 pm to 8:38 p.m.
New Delhi: 7:16 pm to 8:20 p.m.
Chennai: 7:28 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Jaipur: 7:24 p.m. to 8:26 p.m.
Hyderabad: 7:29 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.
Gurgaon: 7:17 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.
Chandigarh: 7:14 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.
Kolkata: 6:41 p.m. to 7:38 p.m.
Mumbai: 7:49 p.m. to 8:41 p.m.
Bengaluru: 7:39 p.m. to 8:25 p.m.
Ahmedabad: 7:44 p.m. to 8:41 p.m.
Noida: 7:15 p.m. to 8:19 p.m.
(*All timings according to Drik Panchang)
Dhanteras 2025: Significance
Dhanteras signifies the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean during the churning of the milky sea on this day. Hence, she is worshipped along with Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, on this day. People decorate homes with lights, flowers, rangoli and diyas. Buying new items, especially gold, silver, clothes, or household goods, is considered auspicious.
Dhanteras 2025: Puja Rituals
Start the day with a holy bath and thoroughly clean the house, especially the puja room. Decorate both the interior and exterior of your home, creating a festive ambience. During the puja muhurat, place idols of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantri. Make purchases during the Shubh Muhurat, place them before the idols and perform puja with tilak, incense sticks and diya.