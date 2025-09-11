Demon Slayer Infinity Castle India Release: How To Watch All Four Seasons Before The Movie Hits Theatres
The Japanese animated dark fantasy drama will be released in theatres on Sept. 12.
Anime fans in India are gearing up for the theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle on Sept. 12. Anticipation is soaring as the film has seen a surge in advance booking ahead of the release.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has already seen an advance booking for more than 1 lakh tickets for the opening day. The Haruo Sotozaki-directed movie is likely to see an estimated ticket sales of 2,50,000 across three major cinema chains over the weekend.
The film has generated more than Rs 15 crore gross at the Indian box office for its opening weekend, as per the Sacnilk data.
Notably, it will be the first Japanese animation film to have screenings starting as early as 5:00 a.m. in India.
Demon Slayer Streaming Sequence
Season 1: Unwavering Resolve Arc
The story begins with the devastating loss of Tanjiro’s family. Nezuko’s transformation into a demon and Tanjiro's decision to join the Demon Slayer Corps mark the start of his journey. This season follows his early battles, the bond he shares with Nezuko and the first appearance of the Hashira. Comprising 26 episodes, it blends intense emotion with thrilling action.
Season 2 Part 1: Mugen Train Arc
Picking up straight after Season 1, it follows Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu as they embark on a dangerous mission aboard a train. The narrative takes viewers on an intense emotional journey, featuring poignant moments and one of anime’s most celebrated battles.
Season 2 Part 2: Entertainment District Arc
After the events on the train, the group arrives in a vibrant and bustling district full of bright lights, secrets and lurking demons. They join forces with Hashira Tengen Uzui to face off against formidable Upper Rank demons in a battle that blends flair, suspense and stunning animation.
Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc
Tanjiro makes his way to the hidden Swordsmith Village to have his sword repaired, but danger soon follows. There, he faces off against powerful Upper Rank demons.
Season 4: Hashira Training Arc
Tanjiro and his allies undergo intensive training alongside all the Hashira to ready themselves for the impending battle. This arc focuses on character growth, teamwork and the tense calm before a fierce conflict. It’s a crucial watch before diving into the Infinity Castle movie.
Demon Slayer Streaming: Where To Watch
Viewers in India can watch all four seasons of Demon Slayer on Netflix. Anime-focused OTT platform Crunchyroll is also offering all four seasons with subtitles and dubbed versions.
Demon Slayer: What To Expect
The film picks up immediately after the anime’s fourth season, adapting the final arc of Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga. Tanjiro and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps are plunged into the heart of the enemy’s domain, the Infinity Castle. This follows a surprise assault by Muzan Kibutsuji, the series’ main antagonist. This chapter represents the ultimate showdown between the demon slayers and their foes.