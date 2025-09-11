Demon Slayer Infinity Castle India Release: How To Watch All Four Seasons Before The Movie Hits Theatres

Anime fans in India are gearing up for the theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle on Sept. 12. Anticipation is soaring as the film has seen a surge in advance booking ahead of the release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has already seen an advance booking for more than 1 lakh tickets for the opening day. The Haruo Sotozaki-directed movie is likely to see an estimated ticket sales of 2,50,000 across three major cinema chains over the weekend.

The film has generated more than Rs 15 crore gross at the Indian box office for its opening weekend, as per the Sacnilk data.

Notably, it will be the first Japanese animation film to have screenings starting as early as 5:00 a.m. in India.