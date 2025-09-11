Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking Smashes Records, Collects Over Rs 15 Crore Before Release
The surge in advance bookings of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle marks a significant achievement for a non-Hollywood foreign animated film in India.
The Japanese anime film 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle' is on the brink of creating history at the Indian box Ooffice. Set for release on Sept. 12, the animated film already has witnessed significant advance bookings.
The movie has sold over one lakh tickets for its opening day across PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. The weekend sales have already surpassed 2.5 lakh tickets. This is a notable achievement for a non-Hollywood foreign animated title in India.
According to trade website Sacnilk, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has reportedly sold tickets worth over Rs 15 crore for the opening weekend, beating the collection of Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 with the advance sales only.
Presently, Indian animated movie Mahavatar Narsimha is the biggest Indian animated grosser worldwide as well as at the Indian box office, but the advance collections of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle might take it up a notch higher. Ashwin Kumar’s Mahavatar Narsimha's total collection crossed the Rs 249 crore mark on Sept. 11 and aims to cross the Rs 250 crore mark by the weekend.
About Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, has Tanjiro and the members of the Demon Slayer Corps finding themselves in an epic battle at Infinity Castle. The runtime of the show is 155 minutes. Voice actors like Natsuki Hanae, Takahiro Sakurai, Akira Ishida, Saori Hayami, Hiro Shimono, and Mamoru Miyano have lent their voices to the movie.
The film will hit over 750 screens nationwide in five languages: Japanese (with English subtitles), English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle's Special Screening
A special advance screening was held in Mumbai on Sept. 7, featuring exclusive experiences and photo opportunities. Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff were spotted as Crunchyroll’s brand ambassadors. Crunchyroll is a Japanese anime series, movies, and some manga titles subscription-based streaming service.
This comes as no surprise that anime films are gaining traction in India and this might pave the way for more releases in the future.