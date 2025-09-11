Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking Smashes Records, Collects Over Rs 15 Crore Before Release

The Japanese anime film 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle' is on the brink of creating history at the Indian box Ooffice. Set for release on Sept. 12, the animated film already has witnessed significant advance bookings.

The movie has sold over one lakh tickets for its opening day across PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. The weekend sales have already surpassed 2.5 lakh tickets. This is a notable achievement for a non-Hollywood foreign animated title in India.