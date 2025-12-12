Delhi Woman's Blinkit Seed Mix Order Comes Filled With Worms, Gets Refund After Video Goes Viral — Watch

A Delhi woman shared her horrifying ordeal, noting how she was shocked after ordering a seed mix pack from rapid grocery platform, Blinkit.

The young woman had ordered a few packs of seed mix from Blinkit. However, when she opened one of the packs, it was filled with worms. The woman had captured the unpacking of the box on camera and quickly shared it online, raising a complaint on Thursday.

The woman shared her experience online, noting that she had ordered the seed mix from a brand called Amayu. The video is now going viral, with many users noting having experienced a similar situation.

According to NDTV, the woman complained to Blinkit customer care, which processed her refund promptly and officially recorded the complaint.