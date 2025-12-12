Delhi Woman's Blinkit Seed Mix Order Comes Filled With Worms, Gets Refund After Video Goes Viral — Watch
The young woman had ordered a few packs of seed mix from Blinkit. However, when she opened one of the packs, it was filled with worms.
A Delhi woman shared her horrifying ordeal, noting how she was shocked after ordering a seed mix pack from rapid grocery platform, Blinkit.
The young woman had ordered a few packs of seed mix from Blinkit. However, when she opened one of the packs, it was filled with worms. The woman had captured the unpacking of the box on camera and quickly shared it online, raising a complaint on Thursday.
The woman shared her experience online, noting that she had ordered the seed mix from a brand called Amayu. The video is now going viral, with many users noting having experienced a similar situation.
According to NDTV, the woman complained to Blinkit customer care, which processed her refund promptly and officially recorded the complaint.
#Watch | Delhi Woman Orders Seed Mix From Blinkit, Gets Rotten Pack Filled With Worms pic.twitter.com/3O51MCRuG8— NDTV (@ndtv) December 12, 2025
It has become a common practice of people sharing their frustration with online grocery delivery platforms after receiving wrong or poor quality items. In the past, people have shared instances of receiving rotten eggs, expired products or vegetables that weighed less than what was shown online.
These incidents have led to concerns about the quality checks on quick-commerce platforms. Many people have demanded that food safety regulator FSSAI should step in and tighten quality checks for quick-commerce platforms.
Blinkit’s top rivals Instamart and Zepto have also faced similar complaints from angry customers.
Notably, in June 2025, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the food license of Zepto's Dharavi dark store after discovering spoiled food and other unsanitary
conditions that contravened food safety norms, according to the regulator. A similar action was also taken against Blinkit’s dark store in Pune’s Balewadi region.
In response to such incidents, FSSAI also issued a direction in July, instructing over 70 e-commerce platforms to disclose all warehouse and storage details on the FoSCoS portal and regularly upload photographs of their facilities to ensure food safety and compliance.
In July, the regulator shared a statement warning all e-Commerce Platforms to “ensure stringent food safety and hygiene protocols or face action.”