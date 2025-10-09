Delhi Teachers Recruitment 2025: DSSSB TGT Registration Starts For Over 5,000 Vacancies — Full Details

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has started accepting online applications for recruitment to the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in various subjects.

The application window is available at dsssb.delhi.gov.in till November 7, 2025. Thereafter the link will be disabled.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5,346 vacancies. The date of examinations will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board.

The questions in the examination will be bilingual (Hindi & English) except for the Language papers which will be in the language concerned only. Skill Test / Physical Endurance Test / Driving Test / Trade Test will be taken as per requirement of job.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the DSSSB TGT notification.

A Bachelor’s Degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks from a recognized University/ Institute is minimum necessary qualification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) and Ex-Serviceman categories are exempted. Application fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.