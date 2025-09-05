Delhi Rains: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Amid Incessant Rains, IMD Predicts More Showers

Delhi continued to reel under the impact of monsoon rains, with the Yamuna River breaching the 207-meter danger mark. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge touched 207.48 metres on Thursday morning, prompting authorities to issue flood warnings and initiate evacuation measures in low-lying areas.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast active monsoon conditions over the Delhi-NCR for the next four days. Residents can expect generally cloudy skies with intermittent spells of very light to moderate rain, particularly during the night and early morning hours. Moderate rainfall is likely at isolated locations, especially on September 5 and 6.

Floodwaters have inundated several parts of the city, including Mayur Vihar Phase I, Vasudev Ghat, and areas near the Delhi Secretariat. The approach road to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station has been inaccessible, although the station remains operational.

As of 5:30 p.m. on September 4, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3°C and 19 mm of rainfall. Other areas like Palam, Lodi Road, and Ridge also reported significant precipitation, with Ridge receiving over 63 mm. The temperatures across Delhi NCR have been consistently below normal, ranging between 30°C to 34°C.

With the IMD predicting continued rainfall till at least September 7, residents are advised to stay alert, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow official advisories. The Yamuna’s water level is expected to recede gradually, but authorities remain vigilant given the historical severity of such flooding events.