Delhi Pollution Latest News: Check Today's AQI, PM Levels, Air Quality And More

The air pollution levels in Delhi and surrounding areas continue to hover in the ‘very poor’ range, with PM2.5 remaining the dominant pollutant. At 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 337, as per the Indian System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data.

While pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have remained hazardous for over a month, fresh concerns arose on late Monday after ash from an Ethiopian volcanic eruption drifted into India. Delhi, Haryana, Jaipur and parts of Maharashtra were briefly covered by the high-altitude toxic plume from Hayli Gubbi volcano, leading to panic.

However, the smoke’s much higher elevation (around 15,000 to 25,000 feet) was not expected to mix with the lower atmosphere, which could have further worsened pollution in Delhi and elsewhere, according to private forecaster SkyMet Weather.

“High-level satellite imagery shows the ash cloud sitting between 15,000 and 25,000 feet, with some pockets rising up to 45,000 feet—well above the air we breathe at ground level,” SkyMet said on Tuesday on X, noting that the smoke will likely completely exit India by around 7:30 p.m. and drift towards China.