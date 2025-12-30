Delhi Police Busts Luxury Flat Scam: All You Need To Know About Rs 12-Crore Fake DLF Camellias Deal

A woman hoping to add the elite Gurugram address to her portfolio received a rude shock when she discovered that the ultra-exclusive DLF Camellias property she believed she was buying at a “throwaway” price did not exist. By the time she realised the truth, she had already transferred Rs 12.02 crore into the accounts of fraudsters between August and October 2024 through RTGS and demand drafts. The documents, including sale certificates, covering letters and auction receipts, were forged, according to ANI.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has since busted the high-value interstate racket, arresting five key accused, including the alleged mastermind, Mohit Gogia. Many others remain on the run.

An FIR was filed under various sections at the Crime Branch in Delhi.