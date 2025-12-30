Delhi Police Busts Luxury Flat Scam: All You Need To Know About Rs 12-Crore Fake DLF Camellias Deal
Delhi’s Inter-State Cell has unearthed a major organised racket that used forged documents to cheat victims out of crores.
The Inter-State Cell (ISC) of the Crime Branch in Delhi has unravelled a major property fraud operation involving forged bank documents and fake auction claims linked to DLF Camellias, one of NCR’s most premium luxury properties.
The complaint, filed on June 13, 2025, stated that M/s MG Leasing & Finance, along with Mohit Gogia, Bharat Chhabra and others, cheated a complainant using forged paperwork for a property at DLF Camellias in Gurugram.
What Is The Case?
A woman hoping to add the elite Gurugram address to her portfolio received a rude shock when she discovered that the ultra-exclusive DLF Camellias property she believed she was buying at a “throwaway” price did not exist. By the time she realised the truth, she had already transferred Rs 12.02 crore into the accounts of fraudsters between August and October 2024 through RTGS and demand drafts. The documents, including sale certificates, covering letters and auction receipts, were forged, according to ANI.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has since busted the high-value interstate racket, arresting five key accused, including the alleged mastermind, Mohit Gogia. Many others remain on the run.
An FIR was filed under various sections at the Crime Branch in Delhi.
How They Carried Out The Scam
The syndicate used forged SBI auction documents to claim ownership of properties at DLF Camellias (Gurugram), Ambience Mall, and other prime Delhi-NCR locations, according to ANI. Victims were assured immediate possession through fake mortgage and sale certificates.
Funds were then routed through multiple bank accounts and circulated at high interest through Ram Singh and his firm, Babaji Finance. The network allegedly spans across Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and other states, involving cheating of more than Rs 200 crore using similar methods.
Two cars bought from cheated funds were recovered, and a lien has been placed on several suspected bank accounts.
Who Are The Key Accused?
The alleged mastermind, Mohit Gogia, was arrested along with four of his associates. Abhinav Pathak is believed to have introduced the complainant to the group and facilitated the fraudulent deal, while Bharat Chhabra allegedly helped prepare the forged documents used to deceive victims. Vishal Malhotra and Sachin Gulati are accused of allowing their bank accounts to be used for laundering the stolen money.
The co-mastermind, Ram Singh, is absconding. The accused are linked to 14 criminal cases across multiple states.
What Led To The Breakthrough?
After the Rs 12 crore transfer was confirmed to the accused’s proprietorship account, technical surveillance was initiated. Multiple raids were carried out across Delhi-NCR, Bhopal and Mumbai, but the accused initially escaped.
On November 22, 2025, police traced Mohit Gogia while he was fleeing from Mumbai to Uttarakhand. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to preparing forged documents, cheating victims and distributing funds across various accounts. He also named several accomplices.
The police said bank accounts, firms and beneficiaries are still being traced as part of a wider nationwide investigation.