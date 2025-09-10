Delhi Man's Layoff After 'Two Days Of Joining' Sparks Debate On Startup Work Culture; Reddit Post Goes Viral
A viral Reddit post from a user in Delhi is igniting a debate about the significant risks and job insecurity within India's volatile startup ecosystem. The post, shared in the r/AskDelhi community, details a user's experience of being laid off just two days after starting a new job.
The user, who had two years of experience as a financial analyst at a Gurgaon-based firm, left his stable position to join a food-based direct-to-consumer startup in Saket. He was hired for a Junior FP&A role and began his new job with optimism. However, on his second day, his manager abruptly informed him that the company was now seeking someone for a more senior, managerial position. He was laid off on the spot, and decided to simply "accepted the fate and left the office."
Here's the viral Reddit post:
The sudden dismissal has left him in a difficult position. He shared that he has been actively searching for another FP&A role without success, and the stress is taking a serious toll on his mental and physical health. To make matters worse, returning to his old company isn't an option, as they had already hired his replacement — someone he personally trained before his departure.
The post has since triggered a wave of responses, with many users expressing sympathy while also condemning the startup's "unethical" hiring practices. Some commenters offered to help with job leads, while others suggested the user publicly "name and shame" the company or even pursue legal action. The general consensus among many on the platform is that this kind of sudden, unceremonious layoff is an unfortunate and all too common reality for those working in the Indian startup scene.