Delhi Man's Layoff After 'Two Days Of Joining' Sparks Debate On Startup Work Culture; Reddit Post Goes Viral

A viral Reddit post from a user in Delhi is igniting a debate about the significant risks and job insecurity within India's volatile startup ecosystem. The post, shared in the r/AskDelhi community, details a user's experience of being laid off just two days after starting a new job.

The user, who had two years of experience as a financial analyst at a Gurgaon-based firm, left his stable position to join a food-based direct-to-consumer startup in Saket. He was hired for a Junior FP&A role and began his new job with optimism. However, on his second day, his manager abruptly informed him that the company was now seeking someone for a more senior, managerial position. He was laid off on the spot, and decided to simply "accepted the fate and left the office."

Here's the viral Reddit post: