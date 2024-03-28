Delhi Man Claims Falling Victim To Uber Driver's 'Fake Screenshot' Scam

When the customer questioned him, the driver showed a screenshot indicating the inflated fare, attributing the increase to additional waiting charges.

Despite sensing something fishy, the customer, not wanting to engage in a late-night argument, reluctantly paid the amount. However, he managed to take a photo of the driver's phone screen showing the payment details.

On closer inspection, the customer noticed discrepancies in the screenshot, such as wrongly spelt names and double Uber app symbols. Realising he'd been tricked, he got in touch with Uber customer service.

"They said the driver reported that he collected Rs 127.48 only," he claimed in his Reddit post.

Following the incident, the victim advised fellow riders to be careful and only pay what the app showed. He speculated that the driver probably used a fake app to make up the payment details.