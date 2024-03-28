Delhi Man Claims Falling Victim To Uber Driver's 'Fake Screenshot' Scam
Following the incident, the victim advised fellow riders to be careful and only pay what the app showed.
A recent incident at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport pertaining to fraudulent practices by Uber drivers has highlighted the need for customers to be cautious and watchful.
A Delhi resident took to Reddit to share his distressing experience when he booked an Uber ride from the airport to his home on March 24. Despite the app displaying a fare of Rs 340 for an Uber Go, he was astonished upon reaching his destination when the driver demanded Rs 648, nearly double the expected amount.
When the customer questioned him, the driver showed a screenshot indicating the inflated fare, attributing the increase to additional waiting charges.
Despite sensing something fishy, the customer, not wanting to engage in a late-night argument, reluctantly paid the amount. However, he managed to take a photo of the driver's phone screen showing the payment details.
On closer inspection, the customer noticed discrepancies in the screenshot, such as wrongly spelt names and double Uber app symbols. Realising he'd been tricked, he got in touch with Uber customer service.
"They said the driver reported that he collected Rs 127.48 only," he claimed in his Reddit post.
Following the incident, the victim advised fellow riders to be careful and only pay what the app showed. He speculated that the driver probably used a fake app to make up the payment details.
The Reddit post got responses from others users who shared their own experiences with fake screenshot scams, indicating these fraudulent practices were, perhaps, common near airports.