'Dead Body' Illustration On ITR e-Filing Portal Leaves Taxpayers Shocked

The official portal for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) has sparked outrage on social media due to the use of a 'dead body' graphic for its 'Session Expired' page. This has gone viral on social media and many users called out the Income Tax Department for using a 'distasteful' illustration.

The illustration shows a person lying flat beside a burnt-down candle. The graphic of the man is shown with a garland, which symbolises a dead body.

Some users on social media thought that the illustration showed a lack of sensitivity.