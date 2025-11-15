De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's Film Opens to Rs 8.50 Crore On Day 1
De De Pyaar De 2, the much-anticipated sequel starring Ajay Devgn, opened at the box office with an estimated net collection of Rs. 8.50 crore on its first day in India, according to early figures from Sacnilk.
The film registered a total occupancy of around 14.05% across Hindi screenings on Friday, November 14, 2025, with show-wise occupancy starting from 7.46% in the morning shows, rising to 25.26% in the night shows.
Advance booking data shared by Sacnilk showed that the film had sold approximately 91,111 tickets across nearly 12,947 shows before release, generating around Rs 2.79 crore from advance sales alone.
While the film’s opening did not reach double-digit crore figures, it did surpass the Day 1 collections of Ajay Devgn’s previous release, Son of Sardaar 2, which had earned Rs 7.25 crore net.
The overall response at theaters showed some underperformance in the morning and afternoon, with occupancy hovering around 8-10% in morning shows and about 10% during noon shows. However, there was a noticeable improvement in evening and night show occupancy, which ranged from 20% to 25%. The movie’s initial box office numbers were slightly below expectations, as ideally, a Rs 10 crore net start was anticipated for a stronger opening.
Despite this modest beginning, there is optimism that De De Pyaar De 2 could pick up pace over the weekend due to its strong family appeal and limited competition currently in theaters. The original De De Pyaar De collected over Rs 104 crore domestically during its entire run, making the sequel’s prospects closely watched.
De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series and Luv Films, featuring a star cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, and others. The film’s runtime is about 2 hours and 27 minutes, and it has been certified U/A by the CBFC.