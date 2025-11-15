De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's Film Opens to Rs 8.50 Crore On Day 1

De De Pyaar De 2, the much-anticipated sequel starring Ajay Devgn, opened at the box office with an estimated net collection of Rs. 8.50 crore on its first day in India, according to early figures from Sacnilk.

The film registered a total occupancy of around 14.05% across Hindi screenings on Friday, November 14, 2025, with show-wise occupancy starting from 7.46% in the morning shows, rising to 25.26% in the night shows.

Advance booking data shared by Sacnilk showed that the film had sold approximately 91,111 tickets across nearly 12,947 shows before release, generating around Rs 2.79 crore from advance sales alone.

While the film’s opening did not reach double-digit crore figures, it did surpass the Day 1 collections of Ajay Devgn’s previous release, Son of Sardaar 2, which had earned Rs 7.25 crore net.