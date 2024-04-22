DD Anchor Faints On Air While Giving Heatwave Update, Posts Video To Reveal What Happened

Sinha uploaded a video on Facebook detailing what happened. In her 14.42-minute video upload, she can be seen displaying signs of discomfort and slight disorientation. As the video progresses, her speech starts getting slurred and she faints in her chair. The video shows crew attending to her, and splashing water on her face.

In the same video, Sinha narrated what happened in the studio and gave an update on her health. She said she fainted due to excessive heat in the studio as there was a malfunction in the cooling system and a sudden drop in her blood pressure.

She also said she had been feeling unwell and dehydrated before the Thursday morning broadcast. Sinha revealed she doesn't keep a water bottle with her and that throughout her 21-year career, she had never felt the need to take even a sip of water during broadcasts. However, she felt thirsty with just 15 minutes remaining before the end of the broadcast.

In the video which was in Bangla, she said she had requested a bottle of water when she was not on screen.

