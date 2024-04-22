DD Anchor Faints On Air While Giving Heatwave Update, Posts Video To Reveal What Happened
The Doordarshan anchor apologised to her channel and also thanked the producers for managing the broadcast after she fainted.
Doordarshan's anchor Lopamudra Sinha recently fainted during a live news broadcast. She is with the West Bengal branch of DD News and was giving updates on the weather.
Sinha uploaded a video on Facebook detailing what happened. In her 14.42-minute video upload, she can be seen displaying signs of discomfort and slight disorientation. As the video progresses, her speech starts getting slurred and she faints in her chair. The video shows crew attending to her, and splashing water on her face.
In the same video, Sinha narrated what happened in the studio and gave an update on her health. She said she fainted due to excessive heat in the studio as there was a malfunction in the cooling system and a sudden drop in her blood pressure.
She also said she had been feeling unwell and dehydrated before the Thursday morning broadcast. Sinha revealed she doesn't keep a water bottle with her and that throughout her 21-year career, she had never felt the need to take even a sip of water during broadcasts. However, she felt thirsty with just 15 minutes remaining before the end of the broadcast.
In the video which was in Bangla, she said she had requested a bottle of water when she was not on screen.
Sinha apologised to her channel and also thanked the producers for managing the broadcast after she fainted. She advised the viewers to take care of themselves amid the scorching heat.
Heatwave In India
Intense heat swept large swathes of India on Sunday, with maximum temperatures settling four to six degrees Celsius above normal in many areas.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures hovered between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius in parts of Odisha and Rayalaseema, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
The ongoing heat wave is the second heatwave spell this month. The first spell scorched parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.
(With PTI inputs)