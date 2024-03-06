'Dark Parle-G': Pic Showing Chocolate-Flavoured Version Of Iconic Biscuit Goes Viral; Users Ask, 'Is It Real?'
Shared by a X user, the picture shows Parle G biscuits in a chocolatey shade with the packet mentioning 'Delicious Chocolaty Dark Parle-G Biscuits'.
India's iconic biscuit Parle-G has remained popular with consumers for decades. The biscuit, manufactured by Parle Products is still a preferred accompaniment to tea and coffee. A recent image showing an alleged new variant of Parle G dubbed as 'Dark Parle-G' has gone viral on social media.
Shared by X user @CoconutShawarma, the picture shows Parle G biscuits in a chocolatey shade with the packet mentioning 'Delicious Chocolaty Dark Parle-G Biscuits'. Users flooded X with memes with many questioning the existence of this product as the company has not officially launched it.
"Can't find it online, it's a Fake," a user commented with many echoing his views. Several users said that the picture was either edited or AI-generated.
The user who posted the picture then responded to some of the comments by holding a packet of 'Dark Parle-G' in his hands, suggesting that he purchased it from the market. "Must be in test phase, its real," he said. Take a look at some of the reactions:
kalyug at such peak that even Parle g went dark pic.twitter.com/G8ovGnEEyF— ada (@shriadhar_ada) March 6, 2024
Even parle g likes dark mode,light mode is for losers pic.twitter.com/ZtsjlSeGQT— B Singh Bhai (@bissuusingh) March 5, 2024
Parle G lived long enough to see itself become a villain. #ParleGDark— Prithviraj (@Pvkyouknow) March 5, 2024
My personality v/s my sense of humour #ParleGDark pic.twitter.com/hZSr3lyCV3— Manish M. Nagori (@Kneeche) March 6, 2024
Is Dark parle G ð³ real?@parleG @ParleFamily @9GAG @elonmusk @parlegboy @introvertsmemes @funnyinworld pic.twitter.com/U8fAUxt6Ld— Vivek (@Cybenthu) March 5, 2024
According to the official information of Parle website, the company is selling the following variants of Parle G:
Parle-G Royale
Parle-G Kismi Cinnamon
Parle-G Oats & Berries
Parle-G Gold
Parle-G Chhota Bheem
Parle-G Cookies