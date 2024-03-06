'Dark Parle-G': Pic Showing Chocolate-Flavoured Version Of Iconic Biscuit Goes Viral; Users Ask, 'Is It Real?'

India's iconic biscuit Parle-G has remained popular with consumers for decades. The biscuit, manufactured by Parle Products is still a preferred accompaniment to tea and coffee. A recent image showing an alleged new variant of Parle G dubbed as 'Dark Parle-G' has gone viral on social media.

Shared by X user @CoconutShawarma, the picture shows Parle G biscuits in a chocolatey shade with the packet mentioning 'Delicious Chocolaty Dark Parle-G Biscuits'. Users flooded X with memes with many questioning the existence of this product as the company has not officially launched it.