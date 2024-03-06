NDTV ProfitTrending'Dark Parle-G': Pic Showing Chocolate-Flavoured Version Of Iconic Biscuit Goes Viral; Users Ask, 'Is It Real?'
'Dark Parle-G': Pic Showing Chocolate-Flavoured Version Of Iconic Biscuit Goes Viral; Users Ask, 'Is It Real?'

Shared by a X user, the picture shows Parle G biscuits in a chocolatey shade with the packet mentioning 'Delicious Chocolaty Dark Parle-G Biscuits'.

06 Mar 2024, 12:53 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@CoconutShawarma</p></div>
Image Source: X/@CoconutShawarma

India's iconic biscuit Parle-G has remained popular with consumers for decades. The biscuit, manufactured by Parle Products is still a preferred accompaniment to tea and coffee. A recent image showing an alleged new variant of Parle G dubbed as 'Dark Parle-G' has gone viral on social media.

Shared by X user @CoconutShawarma, the picture shows Parle G biscuits in a chocolatey shade with the packet mentioning 'Delicious Chocolaty Dark Parle-G Biscuits'. Users flooded X with memes with many questioning the existence of this product as the company has not officially launched it.

"Can't find it online, it's a Fake," a user commented with many echoing his views. Several users said that the picture was either edited or AI-generated.

The user who posted the picture then responded to some of the comments by holding a packet of 'Dark Parle-G' in his hands, suggesting that he purchased it from the market. "Must be in test phase, its real," he said. Take a look at some of the reactions:

According to the official information of Parle website, the company is selling the following variants of Parle G:

  • Parle-G Royale

  • Parle-G Kismi Cinnamon

  • Parle-G Oats & Berries

  • Parle-G Gold

  • Parle-G Chhota Bheem

  • Parle-G Cookies

