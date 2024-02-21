Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2024 Winners: SRK Wins Best Actor For 'Jawan'; Check Full List Here
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 winners list has been announced. The event took place in Mumbai on Tuesday where many celebrities gathered for a night of celebration.
Among the notable winners were Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rani Mukerji, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 Winners
Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan received the award for his role in 'Jawan'
Best Actress: Nayanthara was honoured for her performance in 'Jawan', while Rani Mukerji won for 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'.
Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga earned the Best Director title for 'Animal'.
Best Actor (Critics): Vicky Kaushal was recognised for his role in 'Sam Bahadur'.
Musical Excellence:
Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander won for his contribution to the film 'Jawan'
Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain's soulful rendition 'Tere Vaste' from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' was acknowledged.
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for 'Besharam Rang' ('Pathaan')
Television and Web Series Recognition:
Best Actress in a Television Series: Rupali Ganguly was honored for her role in 'Anupamaa'.
Best Actor in a Television Series: Neil Bhatt received the award for 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.'
Television Series of the Year: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'
Best Actress in a Web Series: Karishma Tanna was recognised for her performance in 'Scoop'
Special Awards:
Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Moushumi Chatterjee.
Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: KJ Yesudas.
Directors Atlee, Raj & DK, and actor Shahid Kapoor were also honoured for their outstanding contributions.
About the Winning Films:
'Jawan': Released in September, the film grossed over ₹1000 crores worldwide and featured a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone.
'Animal': Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, the movie surpassed ₹800 crores at the box office.
About Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded in 2012 and officially established in 2016 to carry forward the legacy of Late Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, affectionately known as Dadasaheb Phalke, who is recognised as the Father of Indian Cinema.
It stands as India's sole independent international film festival, with a mission to celebrate the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers.
The festival aims to honour the lifetime contributions of Dadasaheb Phalke by recognising and supporting emerging projects, bringing them to a wider audience.