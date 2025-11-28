Cyclone Ditwah: Tracker, Landfall When Will The Storm Hit South India Coast?
The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah is expected to bring extremely heavy rainfall along the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
Cyclone Ditwah Latest: The cyclonic storm which formed near the Sri Lanka coast, is now moving towards Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has said the system will bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across both coastal and interior areas in southern states.
In its latest update at 10.30 a.m. on November 28, IMD described the system as “The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over coastalSri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards withthe speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 28th November 2025 over the same region, near latitude 8.3°N and longitude 81.0°E, about 40 km southwest of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 100 km northwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 320km south-southeast of Karaikal (India), 430 km south-southeast of Puducherry(India) and 530 km south of Chennai (India)” the weather agency said in a post on X.
IMD added that the system is “very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across Sri Lanka coast & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and reach over the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30.”
Cyclone Ditwah: Live Tracker And Path
Live tracking of Cyclone Ditwah can be checked on Windy.com. The map below shows the path Ditwah will follow over the next four to five days.
If the map below is not visible, click on this link to check the live tracking.
Cyclone Ditwah: When Will The Cyclonic Storm Hit The Indian Coast?
Cyclone Ditwah is expected to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal off the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh by early morning (around 3:00 a.m.) on November 30. The exact place of landfall is not yet known.
Red Alert For Tamil Nadu Coasts
The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has issued a series of rainfall alerts for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal region for November 28 and 29.
Friday, November 28:
A red alert has been issued for Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai, with a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, and along the Karaikal area, where heavy to very heavy showers are expected. Isolated pockets of Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Perambalur, Cuddalore, and Puducherry may also experience spells of heavy rain.
Saturday, November 29:
A red alert has been issued for Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Puducherry, and Karaikal due to the predicted extremely heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai, warning about heavy to very heavy rain. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected across Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Karur, and Namakkal.
Sunday, November 30:
Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu (at a few places over North Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu), Puducherry & Karaikal area, with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places.
An orange alert has been issued for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts. Heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villuppuram, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri districts and Puducherry.
Special Bulletin No.7 dated 28.11.2025 pic.twitter.com/PrJC6oh9Ra— IMD-Tamilnadu Weather (@ChennaiRmc) November 27, 2025