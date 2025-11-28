Cyclone Ditwah: Tracker, Landfall When Will The Storm Hit South India Coast?

Cyclone Ditwah Latest: The cyclonic storm which formed near the Sri Lanka coast, is now moving towards Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has said the system will bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across both coastal and interior areas in southern states.

In its latest update at 10.30 a.m. on November 28, IMD described the system as “The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over coastalSri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards withthe speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 28th November 2025 over the same region, near latitude 8.3°N and longitude 81.0°E, about 40 km southwest of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 100 km northwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 320km south-southeast of Karaikal (India), 430 km south-southeast of Puducherry(India) and 530 km south of Chennai (India)” the weather agency said in a post on X.

IMD added that the system is “very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across Sri Lanka coast & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and reach over the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30.”