'Front-Row Seat' To Scammer's Life: Hacker Reveals Identity Of UP Man Running Microsoft Tech Support Fraud

A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, identified as Gaurav Trivedi, has been accused of operating a Microsoft tech support scam out of his apartment. The allegations surfaced after a user on X claimed to have hacked into Trivedi’s laptop, even capturing his reaction on a live webcam feed.

The X user, whose bio states, "I track down and identify scammers", said they uncovered Trivedi’s operation while turning the tables on an attempted scam.

In the first post of a thread, the user named NanoBaiter wrote, “Meet Gaurav Trivedi, an Indian scammer who impersonates Microsoft support and then rips off innocent, vulnerable people. He tried to scam me, but instead of paying him money, I hacked into his laptop and turned on his live webcam feed."

According to NanoBaiter’s claims, Trivedi allegedly runs a classic Microsoft support scam. “It starts with a fake pop-up that locks your screen, blares a loud warning sound, and tells you to call ‘Microsoft’ immediately or risk losing all your data,” the post read.

The thread continued with a description of how the alleged scam works. “The scammer’s main goal? To trick you into giving them remote access to your computer using tools like AnyDesk or TeamViewer. But when Gaurav tried it on me, I gave him access to my virtual machine and used it to hack into his system instead.”

The user then outlined how he discovered the identity of the alleged scammer, Trivedi. “1. I accessed his webcam and snapped a clear shot of his face. 2. He pulled up the softphone dialler and boom, his real name appeared on the screen: Gaurav Trivedi. 3. The WiFi card on his laptop was active, letting me trace his exact location.”