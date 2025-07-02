CUET UG 2025 Results Date Announced: Check Steps To Access Scorecard
Students can check the results on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) on July 4, 2025.
Once the NTA CUET UG 2025 results are out, students can check their scorecards on the official website, cuet.nta.ac.in.
Following the result declaration, students will go through the counselling process to secure admission into various undergraduate courses at different colleges and universities across the states.
CUET (UG)-2025 result will be announced on 4th July 2025— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 2, 2025
Steps To Check CUET UG 2025 Result
1. Go to the official website, cuet.nta.ac.in.
2. Visit the “Activity board” and click on “CUET UG 2025 Result".
3. Now you will be required to enter your login credentials, such as application number and date of birth.
4. Once you log in, the result will be displayed on the screen.
You can save a soft copy of the result and take a printout for future reference.
The students need to check and verify the details on the scorecard like name, photograph, roll number, date of birth, category, score, percentile, name of the course and its code, to identify any discrepancy.
Once the results are declared, candidates need to go through the counselling procedure to secure admission to the course and the educational institution they want to study in. The admissions will be based on the marks they have secured and the cut-off list.
Students need to apply for admission into various UG courses through the websites of the respective educational institutions. Once the seat allotment list is released for different institutions, students will get to know if they have secured admission in their preferred institution. To secure admission at a college or university, students need to pay the required fees and submit necessary documents.
This year, the exam pattern for the CUET UG was revised. The duration of the exam, the mode of exam and the number of subjects were changed. The exam was held in computer-based mode and comprised three sections. While Section One consisted of 13 languages, Sections Two and Three comprised 23 subjects and questions on general aptitude, respectively.
The exam was held from May 13 to June 4. Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the exams.
Earlier, the NTA brought out the provisional answer keys for the exam on June 17. Students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till June 20.