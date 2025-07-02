CUET UG 2025 Results Date Announced: Check Steps To Access Scorecard

You can save a soft copy of the result and take a printout for future reference.

The students need to check and verify the details on the scorecard like name, photograph, roll number, date of birth, category, score, percentile, name of the course and its code, to identify any discrepancy.

Once the results are declared, candidates need to go through the counselling procedure to secure admission to the course and the educational institution they want to study in. The admissions will be based on the marks they have secured and the cut-off list.

Students need to apply for admission into various UG courses through the websites of the respective educational institutions. Once the seat allotment list is released for different institutions, students will get to know if they have secured admission in their preferred institution. To secure admission at a college or university, students need to pay the required fees and submit necessary documents.

This year, the exam pattern for the CUET UG was revised. The duration of the exam, the mode of exam and the number of subjects were changed. The exam was held in computer-based mode and comprised three sections. While Section One consisted of 13 languages, Sections Two and Three comprised 23 subjects and questions on general aptitude, respectively.

The exam was held from May 13 to June 4. Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the exams.

Earlier, the NTA brought out the provisional answer keys for the exam on June 17. Students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till June 20.