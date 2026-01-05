Business NewsTrendingCritics Choice Awards 2026: Complete List Of Winners
Critics Choice Awards 2026: Complete List Of Winners

Sinners entered the ceremony as the most-nominated film of the night, earning a total of 17 nods.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Critics Choice Awards are being held in Santa Monica, California. (Photo: official website/criticschoice.com)</p></div>
The Critics Choice Awards are being held in Santa Monica, California. (Photo: official website/criticschoice.com)
The Critics Choice Awards, decided by a body of more than 500 broadcast critics and journalists, are being held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Chelsea Handler returned to host the 31st annual ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 4.

This year, the awards introduced four new categories: Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting and Ensemble and Best Sound.

Heading into the night, Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s supernatural take on American history and race, led the film nominations with 17 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay. On the television side, Netflix’s limited series Adolescence, which follows a young boy suspected of murder, topped the list with six nominations.

List of winners

Best Comedy Series

The Studio

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Best Talk Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best Casting and Ensemble

Francine Maisler, Sinners

Best Limited Series

Adolescence

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best Young Actor / Actress

Miles Caton, Sinners

Best Foreign Language Film

The Secret Agent

Best Comedy

The Naked Gun

Best Foreign Language Series

Squid Game

Best Animated Series

South Park

Best Cinematography

Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Best Comedy Special

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Best Production Design

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Frankenstein

Best Editing

Stephen Mirrione, F1

Best Costume Design

Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

Best Hair and Makeup

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Frankenstein

Best Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Sound

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1

Best Supporting Actor Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Best Supporting Actress Amy Madigan – Weapons

Best Director Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

