Critics Choice Awards 2026: Complete List Of Winners

The Critics Choice Awards, decided by a body of more than 500 broadcast critics and journalists, are being held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Chelsea Handler returned to host the 31st annual ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 4.

This year, the awards introduced four new categories: Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting and Ensemble and Best Sound.

Heading into the night, Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s supernatural take on American history and race, led the film nominations with 17 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay. On the television side, Netflix’s limited series Adolescence, which follows a young boy suspected of murder, topped the list with six nominations.