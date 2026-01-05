Critics Choice Awards 2026: Complete List Of Winners
Sinners entered the ceremony as the most-nominated film of the night, earning a total of 17 nods.
The Critics Choice Awards, decided by a body of more than 500 broadcast critics and journalists, are being held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Chelsea Handler returned to host the 31st annual ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 4.
This year, the awards introduced four new categories: Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting and Ensemble and Best Sound.
Heading into the night, Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s supernatural take on American history and race, led the film nominations with 17 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay. On the television side, Netflix’s limited series Adolescence, which follows a young boy suspected of murder, topped the list with six nominations.
List of winners
Best Comedy Series
The Studio
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Best Talk Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Best Casting and Ensemble
Francine Maisler, Sinners
Best Limited Series
Adolescence
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Best Young Actor / Actress
Miles Caton, Sinners
Best Foreign Language Film
The Secret Agent
Best Comedy
The Naked Gun
Best Foreign Language Series
Squid Game
Best Animated Series
South Park
Best Cinematography
Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams
Best Comedy Special
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Best Production Design
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Frankenstein
Best Editing
Stephen Mirrione, F1
Best Costume Design
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
Best Hair and Makeup
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Frankenstein
Best Visual Effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best Sound
Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1
Best Supporting Actor Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Best Supporting Actress Amy Madigan – Weapons
Best Director Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Best Original Screenplay Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another