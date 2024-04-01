'Crew' Box Office Collection Day 3: Tabu, Kareena And Kriti Starrer Cross Rs 30 Crore Mark In India

'Crew' follows the story of three air hostesses -- played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti -- working for an airline called Kohinoor that is on the verge of bankruptcy and their attempts to keep their heads above water.

The film also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his review called 'Crew' a "rocking" movie.

Giving four stars to the movie, he wrote, "Crew is an absolute joyride: Fresh concept, hilarious episodes, witty one-liners and super soundtrack… Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon are a riot, shine in this well-crafted entertainer… Watch it!"

He further added that comedy was serious business and director Rajesh Krishnan had crafted a smart and crisp narrative that kept viewers involved, hooked and thoroughly entertained.

“Hiccups? The writing slips intermittently in the second hour, a couple of sequences look like a rushed job. While Tabu, Kareena and Kriti share terrific camaraderie, the other key players add credibility to their respective parts: Diljit Dosanjh is efficient, Kapil Sharma is likeable, Rajesh Sharma is first-rate and Trupti Khamkar is too good," the post read