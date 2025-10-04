Cow Cess On Liquor? Netizens React To Viral Bar Bill

Netizens haven’t minced words, slamming the tax and raising doubts about its true purpose and destination.

Vizhpuneet exclaimed that every drinker is being forced to pay for "cow politics." He said, "20% cow cess on liquor in Rajasthan means every drinker is forced to fund the government’s cow politics. Public’s money is drained for animal welfare PR while lack of transparency & mismanagement persist. Is anyone tracking where this cess actually goes?" [sic]

Nitin Kaushik said he’s in favour of animal welfare but can’t understand why separate levies are needed if regular taxes already exist. If specific causes keep getting fresh "cesses", he joked, “abolish existing taxes and invent a new fee for everything!”

Vijay accused the government of using the cow cess to fund political interests, insisting tenders end up with party insiders while the real work at cow shelters hardly happens. Rajendra Kaushik said the public is made a “fool first, and then a cow afterwards.”

However, there were some netizens who also reminded that this "cow cess" is in place since 2018.