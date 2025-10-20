Covid-19 Vaccine Linked To Longer Survival In Cancer Patients: Study

A new study suggests that cancer patients who received a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine within 100 days of starting immunotherapy lived significantly longer than those who did not. Researchers from the University of Florida (UF) and MD Anderson Cancer Center believe the vaccine may trigger immune responses that boost the effectiveness of cancer treatments.

The research focused on patients with advanced lung and skin cancers. Those vaccinated within 100 days of beginning immunotherapy experienced longer survival, according to data from over 1,000 MD Anderson patients.

Scientists describe the vaccine as acting like a nonspecific “flare” that reactivates the immune system, potentially boosting cancer-fighting responses. “The implications are extraordinary. This could revolutionise the entire field of oncologic care,” said senior researcher Elias Sayour, MD, PhD, a UF Health pediatric oncologist.

Building on more than a decade of work developing mRNA-based treatments, the team observed that Covid-19 mRNA vaccines could improve the impact of immune checkpoint inhibitors, which are drugs that help the immune system recognise and attack tumours. Previous studies in mice showed similar results, with mRNA vaccines turning previously unresponsive cancers into ones that responded to treatment.