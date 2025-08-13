Coolie vs War 2 Advance Booking Collection: Rajinikanth's Film Dominates With Over Rs 27 Crore

Rajinikanth-starrer 'Coolie' and Bollywood high-profile film 'War 2' are set to clash at the box office on Thursday. Both highly anticipated movies have witnessed significant advance booking for their first day shows, hoping to shatter collection records.

Tamil-language action thriller 'Coolie' has recorded a phenomenal start in advance bookings across India. Ahead of its release, the movie has collected Rs 27.01 crore with 12.24 lakh advance tickets sold. These tickets range across different languages and have been sold for 10,322 shows nationwide, industry tracker Sacnilk reported on Wednesday.

On the other hand, 'War 2' has also seen a strong first-day advance booking of Rs 9.8 crore, selling 3.46 lakh tickets across 13,748 shows nationwide, as per the Sacnilk data.

Early estimates show that Rajinikanth’s stardom appears to give an edge to 'Coolie', particularly in the southern markets. Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films' 'War 2', which features Hrithik Roshan, Telugu star Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, is also creating a lot of buzz among fans.

According to Sacnilk, Tamil audiences led the momentum for 'Coolie', contributing a massive Rs 22.81 crore with over 10 lakh tickets sold for first-day shows. Telugu markets followed with Rs 3.38 crore and 1.68 lakh tickets, while Hindi regions added Rs 76.05 lakh to advance booking figures.