Coolie vs War 2 Advance Booking Collection: Rajinikanth's Film Dominates With Over Rs 27 Crore
Rajinikanth’s Coolie has recorded a phenomenal start in advance bookings across India. Ahead of its release, the movie has collected Rs 27.01 crore, with the booking of 12.46 lakh tickets.
Rajinikanth-starrer 'Coolie' and Bollywood high-profile film 'War 2' are set to clash at the box office on Thursday. Both highly anticipated movies have witnessed significant advance booking for their first day shows, hoping to shatter collection records.
Tamil-language action thriller 'Coolie' has recorded a phenomenal start in advance bookings across India. Ahead of its release, the movie has collected Rs 27.01 crore with 12.24 lakh advance tickets sold. These tickets range across different languages and have been sold for 10,322 shows nationwide, industry tracker Sacnilk reported on Wednesday.
On the other hand, 'War 2' has also seen a strong first-day advance booking of Rs 9.8 crore, selling 3.46 lakh tickets across 13,748 shows nationwide, as per the Sacnilk data.
Early estimates show that Rajinikanth’s stardom appears to give an edge to 'Coolie', particularly in the southern markets. Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films' 'War 2', which features Hrithik Roshan, Telugu star Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, is also creating a lot of buzz among fans.
According to Sacnilk, Tamil audiences led the momentum for 'Coolie', contributing a massive Rs 22.81 crore with over 10 lakh tickets sold for first-day shows. Telugu markets followed with Rs 3.38 crore and 1.68 lakh tickets, while Hindi regions added Rs 76.05 lakh to advance booking figures.
Coolie First Day Advance Bookings:
Tamil: Rs 22.81 crore
Hindi: Rs 75.05 lakh
Telugu: Rs 3.38 crore
Kannada: Rs 5.86 lakh
All India Total: Rs 27.01 crore
For 'War 2', Hindi audiences appear more excited and have led the advance bookings with a gross of Rs 5.73 crore for 2D shows, selling 1.8 lakh tickets. Telugu markets have also shown strong support, with Rs 3.64 crore gross collected and 1.48 lakh tickets sold.
War 2 First Day Advance Booking:
Hindi: Rs 6.5 crore (2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX and other versions)
Telugu: Rs 3.64 crore (2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX and other versions)
Tamil: Rs 9.49 lakh
All India Total: Rs 9.8 crore
About Coolie and War 2
The story of ‘Coolie’ follows Deva, a former gold smuggler, who revives his old gang using stolen tech hidden in golden watches. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it features Rajinikanth in the role of Deva. Other key actors include Amir Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
On the other hand, ‘War 2’, a part of the YRF Spy Universe, follows the story of secret agent Kabir Dhaliwal, who is accused of betraying his nation. Hritik Roshan plays the role of Kabir.