Coolie Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Film Set To Cross Rs 200 Crore In India

Rajinikanth's Coolie is roaring at the box office and how. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film was released on Aug.14. Coolie, on its opening day, minted nearly Rs 150 crore worldwide, setting a new record for the biggest opening ever for a Tamil film. On its first Sunday, the movie added another Rs 35 crore to its tally.

According to Sacnilk, Coolie collected Rs 35 crore net across India on day 4 (all languages). With this, the film's cumulative earnings in the domestic market have reached Rs 194.25 crore. The Rajinikanth-starrer is now on the verge of crossing the Rs 200-crore benchmark, a milestone it is expected to achieve by the end of the day.