Coolie Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Film Set To Cross Rs 200 Crore In India
On the whole, Coolie's global earnings have already gone past Rs 320 crore, marking a new benchmark for Tamil cinema this year.
Rajinikanth's Coolie is roaring at the box office and how. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film was released on Aug.14. Coolie, on its opening day, minted nearly Rs 150 crore worldwide, setting a new record for the biggest opening ever for a Tamil film. On its first Sunday, the movie added another Rs 35 crore to its tally.
According to Sacnilk, Coolie collected Rs 35 crore net across India on day 4 (all languages). With this, the film's cumulative earnings in the domestic market have reached Rs 194.25 crore. The Rajinikanth-starrer is now on the verge of crossing the Rs 200-crore benchmark, a milestone it is expected to achieve by the end of the day.
On Sunday, Aug. 17, Coolie pulled in impressive crowds across different regions. The Tamil version was the clear winner, drawing about 64% occupancy, with packed theatres in Chennai, Trichy, Dindigul and Coimbatore. The Hindi shows were also strong, clocking nearly 42% occupancy, especially in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Lucknow.
The Telugu version wasn't far behind, with close to 50% of seats filled across its screenings.
In comparison, War 2 has earned Rs 173.60 crore in its first four days in India. On Sunday, it earned Rs 31 crore.
Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection
On the whole, its global earnings have already gone past Rs 320 crore, marking a new benchmark for Tamil cinema this year. Experts believe the Rajinikanth-starrer could climb towards the Rs 600-crore milestone, a feat that would put it in direct competition with the superstar’s earlier blockbusters 2.0 and Jailer.
So far, only three Tamil films have ever managed to breach that figure—two led by Rajinikanth himself and the other being Vijay's Leo.
Even with critics divided in their opinions, Coolie has stormed ahead at the ticket counters, underlining the sheer pull of Rajinikanth's star power. The release is all the more special as it coincides with the superstar completing 50 glorious years in cinema. Despite stiff rivalry from War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, Coolie has continued to enjoy the upper hand since both films hit the screens.
