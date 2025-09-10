Cook With Rs 10,000 Monthly Salary Receives Rs 46 Crore Income Tax Notice
A man working as a cook has been served a Rs 46.18 crore notice from the Income Tax department in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Ravinder Singh Chauhan, who hails from Bhind, is currently working at an eatery, earning Rs 10,000 per month.
The victim Ravindra Singh Chauhan said, "During my job at a toll company seven years ago, my documents were taken for opening a PF account, and later I found out that a fake account was opened in my name in Delhi. Through that account, crores of rupees were transacted...My financial condition is not good, I work for a salary of Rs. 10,000. I want to file an FIR against those responsible, but no action is being taken."
Pradyumna Singh, Chauhan's lawyer said that Chauhan is a resident of Bhind and worked at Mehra toll plaza from 2019 till 2023. He got the first notice of Rs 46.18 crore from the Income Tax department in April 2025. Since the letter was in English, nobody in his family could understand it.
Ravinder was working in Pune at that point of time. In July, he got the second notice, which is when his wife called him and told him about the notice. He left the job and went to meet Pradyumna Singh who is now representing him.
"We approached the Income Tax department, where the department told us that transactions had happened from Ravinder's account. He has an account in Punjab National Bank. We checked his last 5 year's bank statement and there was no transaction in that account. We reached out to the branch manager and told them about the notice. He investigated and found out that one more account is being run in Delhi's Uttam Nagar and transactions were related to that account," Pradyumna Singh said.
Ravinder has blamed Shashi Rai Bhushan, who worked as his supervisor during his stint with the Mehra toll plaza. He said that Bhushan got his account opened and committed fraud in his name.
"I didn't do anything. I want to file a complaint against Shashi Rai Bhushan. I have been trying to file a case against him for the last 1.5 months and have tried everywhere, but the case is not being filed against him. I want a case to be filed against him so that he can be arrested and probed. I don't know anything beyond this," the cook told news agency PTI.
The victim has approached Gwalior High Court and the matter is being investigated.