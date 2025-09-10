Cook With Rs 10,000 Monthly Salary Receives Rs 46 Crore Income Tax Notice

A man working as a cook has been served a Rs 46.18 crore notice from the Income Tax department in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Ravinder Singh Chauhan, who hails from Bhind, is currently working at an eatery, earning Rs 10,000 per month.

The victim Ravindra Singh Chauhan said, "During my job at a toll company seven years ago, my documents were taken for opening a PF account, and later I found out that a fake account was opened in my name in Delhi. Through that account, crores of rupees were transacted...My financial condition is not good, I work for a salary of Rs. 10,000. I want to file an FIR against those responsible, but no action is being taken."