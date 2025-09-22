'Thanks For Selling Me A ...': Consumers Fume Over Flipkart After Missing Out On iPhone 16 Pro Sale

The big consumption boom that was expected from Sept. 22 started Monday midnight when the nation's two big e-commerce companies – Amazon and Flipkart – allowed their premium users to take part in their annual sale.

The biggest deal in focus going into this festive season was the iPhone 16 Pro, which was made available for just Rs 69,000. However, the users are fuming at Flipkart after facing numerous glitches, cancelled orders and interface issues while trying to order the phone.

A limited number of phones were made available in the Flipkart sale, but due to the high demand, the website and the app faced numerous glitches, netizens said.

Many of them took to X to voice their frustration for missing out on the iPhone 16 Pro sale on Flipkart.