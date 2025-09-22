'Thanks For Selling Me A ...': Consumers Fume Over Flipkart After Missing Out On iPhone 16 Pro Sale
The iPhone 16 Pro base model, which is priced at around Rs 1.1 lakh, was available for just Rs 69,000 in the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.
The big consumption boom that was expected from Sept. 22 started Monday midnight when the nation's two big e-commerce companies – Amazon and Flipkart – allowed their premium users to take part in their annual sale.
The biggest deal in focus going into this festive season was the iPhone 16 Pro, which was made available for just Rs 69,000. However, the users are fuming at Flipkart after facing numerous glitches, cancelled orders and interface issues while trying to order the phone.
A limited number of phones were made available in the Flipkart sale, but due to the high demand, the website and the app faced numerous glitches, netizens said.
Many of them took to X to voice their frustration for missing out on the iPhone 16 Pro sale on Flipkart.
iPhone 16 Pro at 74,999 in #bbdsale2025? Thanks, @Flipkart, for selling me a dream.— Prashant Bhardwaj (@geekyprashantb) September 21, 2025
Iâll pay â¹1,10,000 at @cromaretail and sleep better. pic.twitter.com/ygH26TRz2R
However, once the clock ticked midnight, various glitches in the Flipkart app and website saw the price fluctuating, with some reporting that the sale price was not even visible.
The biggest scam of the year. iPhone 16 Pro at â¹69,999, which never actually existed. I took the Black Membership for â¹990 and started refreshing the app at 11:59, only to find no sign of the offer. Just another gimmick to fool the public in the name of the #BigBillionDays pic.twitter.com/APVMua25aZ— Vinod Singh (@iamvinisingh) September 21, 2025
Like every year, Flipkart has fooled us again. From the very first moment of the Big Billion Day sale, it was flashing the âHigh Demand!â message while I was trying to buy the iPhone 16 Pro. And guess what? It went out of stock in less than a minute. Well done, Flipkart, forâ¦ https://t.co/tUGwAxMJbN pic.twitter.com/P36hPsicg7— Ritesh Kumar Shukla (@riteshS51374171) September 21, 2025
Some reported that their order was cancelled out of the blue, only adding to the frustration.
Placed an order for iPhone 16 Pro Max during #BigBillionDays. Order confirmed then CANCELLED overnight. Refund still pending. Is Flipkart running a SALE or a SCAM? #FlipkartScam@Flipkart @flipkartsupport #FlipkartScam@amazonIN @ZeeNews @ABPNews @aajtak @timesofindia @consaff pic.twitter.com/ra0iu8LG8q— Rahul Singh Rajput (@MRahulSRajput) September 22, 2025
Placed an order for iPhone 16 Pro on @Flipkart during Big Billion Days, got order confirmation, and then it was cancelled. Flipkart is running scams in the name of sales. #FlipkartScam #BigBillionDays #flipkartbigbilliondays2025 pic.twitter.com/aqsLczmlb6— Mohd Danish (@danishsrt) September 22, 2025
Users have also reported card related issues, with offers regarding select cards not showing up during checkout.
@flipkartsupport@Flipkart Whatâs going on? ð¤ Before adding item to cart it clearly shows WOW Deal available on Flipkart Axis Bank Card but at checkout the offer vanishes! Iâm a Plus member & already have the card. Why mislead customers like this? #Flipkart #WowDeal"— Saleem Shaikh (@Arsaleemshaikh) September 22, 2025
Earlier this month, Flipkart teased the iPhone prices in Big Billion Day in a big way, with iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro prices emerging as standouts.
However, all models of iPhone 16s that were on sale sold out in a matter of minutes, leaving many consumers frustrated.