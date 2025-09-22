Business NewsTrending'Thanks For Selling Me A ...': Consumers Fume Over Flipkart After Missing Out On iPhone 16 Pro Sale
The iPhone 16 Pro base model, which is priced at around Rs 1.1 lakh, was available for just Rs 69,000 in the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.

Apple iPhone 16 launched. (Photo: Apple)
The big consumption boom that was expected from Sept. 22 started Monday midnight when the nation's two big e-commerce companies – Amazon and Flipkart – allowed their premium users to take part in their annual sale.

The biggest deal in focus going into this festive season was the iPhone 16 Pro, which was made available for just Rs 69,000. However, the users are fuming at Flipkart after facing numerous glitches, cancelled orders and interface issues while trying to order the phone.

A limited number of phones were made available in the Flipkart sale, but due to the high demand, the website and the app faced numerous glitches, netizens said.

Many of them took to X to voice their frustration for missing out on the iPhone 16 Pro sale on Flipkart.

However, once the clock ticked midnight, various glitches in the Flipkart app and website saw the price fluctuating, with some reporting that the sale price was not even visible.

Some reported that their order was cancelled out of the blue, only adding to the frustration.

Users have also reported card related issues, with offers regarding select cards not showing up during checkout.

Earlier this month, Flipkart teased the iPhone prices in Big Billion Day in a big way, with iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro prices emerging as standouts.

However, all models of iPhone 16s that were on sale sold out in a matter of minutes, leaving many consumers frustrated.

