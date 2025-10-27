'Cockroach Hanged Until Death': Air India Logbook Entry Leaves Internet In Splits
The incident was recorded in the official cabin defect logbook of an Air India Delhi-Dubai flight.
An Air India flight from Delhi to Dubai has drawn online attention after a cabin logbook entry recorded that a “live cockroach” found onboard was "hanged until death".
The incident, dated Oct. 24, was recorded in the aircraft’s official cabin defect logbook. It is a document meant for noting down maintenance or hygiene issues. In a handwritten entry, a crew member wrote, “17 (G) Cockroach found alive by guest - cockroach hanged until death.” A screenshot of the entry, shared on X, has gone viral.
An entry in Air Indiaâs cabin defect log recorded that a live cockroach was discovered by a passenger. The rectification note wryly mentioned that the matter was dealt withâ¦ conclusively.— Jagriti Chandra (@jagritichandra) October 25, 2025
The entry was reportedly made after a passenger spotted a live cockroach shortly after take-off. According to the viral post, the cabin crew shortly dealt with the insect and logged the episode alongside other complaints, such as a non-functioning in-flight entertainment system and a clogged washbasin.
The note’s peculiar phrasing, “hanged to until death”, quickly drew the attention of users on social media, leading to several funny comments.
A user wrote, “I want to know if the body was surrendered to the family or not.”
“The cockroach should have been deboarded mid-flight through the Emergency door,” said another user.
A comment read, “I hope he had proper representation by a good lawyer in the court case. I think the judge was too strict.”
A user asked, “Did they use tea bag strings to hang?”
Back in August, an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai faced a hygiene scare after passengers spotted cockroaches onboard. The incident occurred on flight AI180, which was operating via Kolkata. Two passengers reported seeing “a few small cockroaches” during the first leg of the journey.
Air India apologised and said, “Despite our regular fumigation efforts, insects can sometimes enter an aircraft during ground operations.” They said the affected travellers were moved to different seats within the same cabin for their comfort.