'Cockroach Hanged Until Death': Air India Logbook Entry Leaves Internet In Splits

The entry was reportedly made after a passenger spotted a live cockroach shortly after take-off. According to the viral post, the cabin crew shortly dealt with the insect and logged the episode alongside other complaints, such as a non-functioning in-flight entertainment system and a clogged washbasin.

The note’s peculiar phrasing, “hanged to until death”, quickly drew the attention of users on social media, leading to several funny comments.

A user wrote, “I want to know if the body was surrendered to the family or not.”

“The cockroach should have been deboarded mid-flight through the Emergency door,” said another user.

A comment read, “I hope he had proper representation by a good lawyer in the court case. I think the judge was too strict.”

A user asked, “Did they use tea bag strings to hang?”

Back in August, an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai faced a hygiene scare after passengers spotted cockroaches onboard. The incident occurred on flight AI180, which was operating via Kolkata. Two passengers reported seeing “a few small cockroaches” during the first leg of the journey.