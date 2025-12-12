Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Wins Game Of The Year, Beats KCD 2, Death Stranding And More

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the highest nominated game ever in the history of the Game Awards, has won the 2025 Game of the Year, beating stiff competition from Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2.

Developed by Sandfall Interactive, Clair Obscur had bagged as many as 13 nominations for the Game Awards 2025, including a nomination for the Game of the Year.

It was nominated alongside KCD 2, Death Stranding 2, Donkey Kong Bonanza, Hades II and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

A game developed by a studio that was founded by a handful of former Ubisoft developers, Clair Obscur received rave reviews for its turn-based gameplay.

In addition to its cutting-edge gameplay, Clair Obscur offered one of the best gaming soundtracks in recent memory, comparable to some of the best in the business.

It comes as no surprise that the studio bagged at least eight awards on the night, including Best Music, Best RPG, Best Debut Indie and Best Art Direction.

Actress Jennifer English, playing the role of Maelle, also won the award for best performance, beating Troy Baker, who played Indiana Jones.

Clair Obscur, though, lost out to Battlefield 6 in the Best Audio Design category.

The still unreleased Grand Theft Auto VI, meanwhile, won the award for the Most Anticipated game of the year, comfortably beating 007: First Light, Marvel's Wolverine and even The Witcher IV.

Nintendo also bagged an award in the best racing/sports game category through Mario Kart World, beating EAFC 26 and F125.