'City Children Are Harassed': Thyrocare Founder Dr Velumani Raises Concern Over Urban Parenting

Thyrocare founder Dr A. Velumani has shared a strong message on modern parenting, criticising the busy daily schedule many urban children are made to follow. In a recent video shared on X, the healthcare entrepreneur compared the high-pressure environment of city life with the slower, more relaxed upbringing of children in villages.

He urged parents to let kids enjoy their childhood without constant pressure.

"Village children are blessed, city children are harassed," he said.

Dr Velumani urged today's parents to reflect on whether their children are being pushed too hard, too soon.

He suggests that the mounting pressure placed on children through packed routines and multiple extracurricular activities could be causing silent stress that goes unnoticed. In his view, what is often marketed as well-rounded development might be taking a toll on the mental well-being of the kids.

Outlining the busy daily routine of children in urban areas, the veteran entrepreneur outlined how the kids wake up early at the crack of dawn, rush to school and attend back-to-back classes in music, dance, sports and more. Finally, the day ends with homework.

"Children should not have exposure to everything too early. That’s distraction. We are overloading a child too early, too much, which probably becomes a burden," he cautioned modern parents.